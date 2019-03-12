FaceOf: Cameron Mitchell, CEO Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas

Cameron Mitchell is the chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas at Majid Al Futtaim Ventures LLC based in Dubai, UAE.

Al Futtaim Cinemas is the owner and operator of the VOX Cinemas brand, which is the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East.

Mitchell’s responsibilities include overseeing Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas’ existing businesses and leading its expansion plans across the Middle East and North Africa region.

He has been with Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas since January 2007. Under his supervision, the company started a massive growth plan in 2013, which includes doubling its screen count and expanding into Oman and Lebanon.

He has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the cinema industry. At the beginning of his career, Mitchell held various operational positions across Australia where he was responsible for setting up and the opening of several new complexes and cinema concepts across the country.

He then served in regional management for various territories in Australia. Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from Australia’s Griffith University.

Jeddah’s first VOX Cinema opened its doors to the public in January. Speaking at the opening ceremony for Vox Cinemas in Jeddah‘s Red Sea Mall, Mitchell said Saudi Arabia had the capacity for high audience numbers.

“If you look at Dubai we have some 15 million customers there per annum. On the short-term goal in Saudi Arabia, we are expecting the market to reach about 30 million customers,” he said.