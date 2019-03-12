You are here

﻿

FaceOf: Cameron Mitchell, CEO Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas

Cameron Mitchell
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Cameron Mitchell, CEO Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas

  • Mitchell has been with Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas since January 2007
  • He has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the cinema industry
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Cameron Mitchell is the chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas at Majid Al Futtaim Ventures LLC based in Dubai, UAE. 

Al Futtaim Cinemas is the owner and operator of the VOX Cinemas brand, which is the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East.

Mitchell’s responsibilities include overseeing Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas’ existing businesses and leading its expansion plans across the Middle East and North Africa region.

He has been with Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas since January 2007. Under his supervision, the company started a massive growth plan in 2013, which includes doubling its screen count and expanding into Oman and Lebanon. 

He has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the cinema industry. At the beginning of his career, Mitchell held various operational positions across Australia where he was responsible for setting up and the opening of several new complexes and cinema concepts across the country.

He then served in regional management for various territories in Australia.  Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from Australia’s Griffith University.

Jeddah’s first VOX Cinema opened its doors to the public in January.  Speaking at the opening ceremony for Vox Cinemas in Jeddah‘s Red Sea Mall, Mitchell said Saudi Arabia had the capacity for high audience numbers.

“If you look at Dubai we have some 15 million customers there per annum. On the short-term goal in Saudi Arabia, we are expecting the market to reach about 30 million customers,” he said.

Topics: FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Bandar Reda, secretary-general of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal, chairman of the Arab Council for Childhood and Development
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Ahmad Alangari, senior portfolio director at Takamol Holding
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdullah Abu Thunain, vice minister at the Saudi labor ministry

Saudi prince passes away, Royal Court announces

Updated 12 March 2019
SPA
0

Saudi prince passes away, Royal Court announces

  • Saudi Prince Faisal bin Badr bin Fahd bin Sa'ad bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has died
  • Funeral prayer will be performed for him on Tuesday
Updated 12 March 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Saudi Prince Faisal bin Badr bin Fahd bin Sa'ad bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has died, the Royal Court announced on Tuesday.

Funeral prayer will be performed for him on Tuesday, a statement from the Saudi Royal Court said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi royal court

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to cut oil exports in April
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Interior Ministry launches e-service for traffic fine objections 

Latest updates

Al-Hilal show AFC Champions League potential with victory over Al-Duhail
0
ALJ launches express delivery service s:mile
0
Najm’s new corporate identity in line with Vision 2030
0
Nat Geo’s Oscar-winning ‘Free Solo’ premieres in the UAE
0
Hyundai’s student traffic safety initiative returns
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.