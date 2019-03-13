You are here

  • Home
  • UAE ‘to tap Mideast shale,’ says energy minister
﻿

UAE ‘to tap Mideast shale,’ says energy minister

Shale and conventional oil need to work as partners, according to the UAE’s energy minister. Above, pump jacks and wells in an oil field on the Monterey Shale formation. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2019
Frank Kane
0

UAE ‘to tap Mideast shale,’ says energy minister

  • Speaking at the CERAWeek forum, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said that the economics of the energy industry had changed following the boom in US shale production
  • Suhail Al-Mazrouei: First, we want to produce and consume the easier oil, which we have plenty of. There will be a time when we will tap into shale - we have looked at the potential
Updated 13 March 2019
Frank Kane
0

HOUSTON: The Middle East has great potential as a shale oil-producing area, according to the UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei, who said the Emirates would inevitably produce shale at some stage.
Speaking at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit energy forum in Houston, Texas, Al-Mazrouei said that the economics of the energy industry had changed following the boom in US shale production, and the UAE was looking at how it might exploit its resources.
“We need to thank the shale oil producers for significantly dropping the cost. That has helped us look at shale with a different eye in the Middle East and in many parts of the world where it is a viable source,” he told delegates.
The UAE’s move into shale will not come immediately, he added. “First, I think we want to produce and consume the easier oil, which we have plenty of. There will be a time when we will tap into the shale oil, but definitely we have looked at the potential,” Al-Mazrouei said.
The technology-driven boom in US oil production has revolutionized the global energy industry, with the International Energy Agency forecasting that the US will overtake Russia as the second-biggest oil exporter, after Saudi Arabia, by 2024.
Al-Mazrouei, who was president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last year, said that this transformation had altered perceptions of the shale business. “The oil revolution is something that demonstrates how tech can help us look at the new frontiers, and whatever we see today as not commercial, one day can be commercial,” he said.
Countries in the Arabian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have potentially significant reserves of shale oil, but because they also have the greatest concentration of conventional oil in the world, at geologically accessible locations, they have not considered it economically worthwhile to produce shale.
“In the beginning people were thinking it’s just a phenomenon, it’s not going to last for longer. Personally, I was thinking that shale oil is needed, and that we need to work with shale oil producers as partners. We need to complement each other,” Al-Mazrouei added.
For the past two years at CERAWeek, OPEC representatives met with executives from the US shale business to discuss areas of mutual interest.
“We started to have a technical dialogue, not a commercial dialogue, to see how can we complement each other in fulfilling the demands of the world and making sure that we have the right commodity at the right time for the right consumers,” Al-Mazrouei said.
He credited the alliance between OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and other major oil producers, led by Russia, for bringing about balance in the world oil market. “We managed to get a consortium together. Since then we began to gradually recover the market balance, and we achieved that balance last year in the summer,” he said.
However, for many reasons, including geopolitics, “we had to change the strategy again and adopt the new agreements that we adopted at the end of 2018. Now we’re seeing that strategy has been working, reducing inventories and trying to get to the five-year average (oil price), where we feel it’s the right environment for the balance and for the oil industry to thrive again,” he added.

Topics: UAE Suhail Al-Mazrouei Shale

Related

0
Business & Economy
Al-Mazrouei: Nuclear programs needed to solve energy shortage
0
Business & Economy
Shale growth to see US oil exports overtake Russia’s, says IEA

Saudi Arabia, Russia should take long view on oil agreement, says IEA chief

Updated 13 March 2019
Frank Kane
0

Saudi Arabia, Russia should take long view on oil agreement, says IEA chief

  • Executive director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol warned that short-term volatility can throw out policymakers’ calculations
  • The 2016 agreement between Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and Russia, second in global rankings, has been credited with stabilizing the oil price after the 2014 collapse
Updated 13 March 2019
Frank Kane
0

HOUSTON: Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has urged Saudi Arabia and Russia to be aware of the consequences of their alliance on oil production levels.
Speaking exclusively to Arab News on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by IHS Markit energy forum in Houston, Texas, Birol said: “It is very important to see what are the consequences of such agreements not only in the very near term but also in the medium term. This is important, to make those agreements according to the entire picture.”
The 2016 agreement between Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and Russia, second in global rankings, has been credited with stabilizing the oil price after the 2014 collapse.
However, Birol warned that short-term volatility can throw out the policymakers’ calculations. He cited the recent renewal of production limits as a case in point, when the latest deal to extend the caps on output was followed by a period of volatility in crude prices.
“Russia has become one of the main drivers of the Vienna parties agreement, if not the main driver. What we have seen, however, is that after the recent agreement to bring the prices up, prices in fact went down.”
He explained the weakness in crude prices late last year, after signals from Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that the “Vienna alliance” would be extended, by reference to the strength of US shale oil production. The IEA highlighted the “remarkable growth” in US oil production as the main reason why crude prices have not risen more in recent months.
Birol made clear that he was not advising Saudi Arabia and Russia on the future path of their oil alliance, saying that was an issue for the policymakers of the two biggest oil exporters. Asked later in the CERAWeek forum if the alliance was having the intended effect of balancing out global oil supply and demand, he said it is getting there.
Asked what Saudi Arabia and Russia should do in the face of increasing US oil production, to the extent that the US will overtake Russia and rival Saudi Arabia as an oil exporter in the next five years, he said both countries should continue their efforts to diversify away from oil dependency.
“They (Saudi Arabia) made a very important plan in terms of Vision 2030, and they took some important steps. I really hope that this vision will be realized, not only for Saudi (Arabia) but for Russia and all the others. In my view, it is obvious that no country can afford to be a single-product economy now, and they have to diversify.
“Saudi Arabia has all the means to be able do that. There have been some successful steps in recent times, like the petrochemical industry and putting more emphasis on natural gas. But there are also some non-energy steps that need to be part of the game, like a broader economic diversification,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia International Energy Agency Fatih Birol

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
UAE ‘to tap Mideast shale,’ says energy minister
Special 0
Business & Economy
CERAWeek Diary: Across the bridge, a real piece of Saudi tech in Houston fantasy land

Latest updates

California governor places moratorium on executions
0
BeIN Sports responds to cancellation of AFC broadcast rights in Saudi Arabia
0
Vietnam urges Malaysia free 2nd woman in N. Korean killing
0
Saudi Arabia steps up the fight against cancer
0
UK needs to meet Facebook, Google competition with new rules — report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.