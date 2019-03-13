You are here

﻿

Lupita Nyong’o gives us a lesson in Saudi power dressing

1 / 2
Nyong’o wore a suit by Saudi label Honayda. (AFP)
2 / 2
Lupita Nyong’o stars in Jordan Peele’s new film, “Us.” (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Lupita Nyong’o gives us a lesson in Saudi power dressing

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o just attended the world premiere of her latest film wearing a power suit by an up-and-coming Saudi designer.

The actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of director Jordan Peele’s “Us” at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and chose to flaunt a white suit by designer Honayda Serafi.

The structured suit, with a spray of tulle on the right shoulder, hails from the designer’s namesake label, Honayda. The suit, which is from the brand’s Spring 2019 collection, features a double-breasted blazer with quirky cutouts and flared, floor-grazing trousers.

Since launching her label, the Parsons School of Design graduate has seen her creations worn by the likes of rapper Eve at the 2019 Grammys and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who graced the red carpet in one of her designs at the 2019 Oscars.

The 36-year-old “Black Panther” actress worked with stylist Michaela Erlanger on the striking look, which she complemented with futuristic make-up — a sweep of hot pink eyeshadow across the bridge of her nose and eyes — and a row of metal duckbill clips in her hair.

According to Nyong’o, her look was inspired by rap star Snoop Dogg.

“Paying my respects to tha Doggfather (sic),” she captioned a photograph of her look.

She stars in the second horror film directed by Peele — his first, “Get Out,” received an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

“You know, it doesn’t feel too different,” Peele told The Guardian newspaper recently. “With ‘Get Out,’ I had the fear that if it went wrong, it would go terribly wrong. I don’t have that fear with this movie, but of course there’s the fear of betraying the expectations of somebody who wants, essentially, Get Out 2, and what happens when they realize this is a very, very different movie.”

Peele’s socially minded horror thriller “Us” made its world premiere at the SXSW festival last week, The Associated Press reported.

Nyong’o plays a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband and two children. On the vacation, an unresolved trauma from her past is unearthed leading to an eerie confrontation for the family with doppelgangers of themselves.

 “Us” will be released in the US on March 22 by Universal Pictures. Peele also produces along with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. Co-stars include Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

Related

0
Offbeat
Lupita Nyong’o complains of airbrushing on Grazia UK cover
0
Offbeat
Lupita still basking in glow of Oscar win

What We Are Reading Today: The Diversity Bonus by Scott E. Page

Updated 12 March 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Diversity Bonus by Scott E. Page

  • The Diversity Bonus also tells the stories of businesses and organizations that have tapped the power of diversity to solve complex problems
Updated 12 March 2019
Arab News
0

What if workforce diversity is more than simply the right thing to do? What if it can also improve the bottom line? It can. The Diversity Bonus shows how and why. Scott Page, a leading thinker, writer, and speaker whose ideas and advice are sought after by corporations, nonprofits, universities, and governments, makes a clear and compelling practical case for diversity and inclusion. He presents overwhelming evidence that teams that include different kinds of thinkers outperform homogenous groups on complex tasks, producing what he calls “diversity bonuses.”

These bonuses include improved problem solving, increased innovation, and more accurate predictions — all of which lead to better results. Drawing on research in economics, psychology, computer science, and many other fields, The Diversity Bonus also tells the stories of businesses and organizations that have tapped the power of diversity to solve complex problems. The result changes the way we think about diversity at work— and far beyond.

Scott E. Page is the Leonid Hurwicz Collegiate Professor of Complex Systems, Political Science, and Economics at the University of Michigan. His books include The Difference: How the Power of Diversity Creates Better Groups, Firms, Schools, and Societies (Princeton).

Topics: Lifestyle What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: An American Summer by Alex Kotlowitz
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Good Kids, Bad City by Kyle Swenson

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia steps up the fight against cancer
0
Kuwaiti musical serves up dose of nostalgia for Saudi generation
0
Judge says disgraced cardinal Pell 'not to be made a scapegoat'
0
M-health technologies to be key enablers of Saudi digital transformation process: Expert
0
Venezuelan government targets Guaido as some power returns
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.