UK needs to meet Facebook, Google competition with new rules — report

In this Jan.31, 2019 file photo, a trunk full of fake bank notes is displayed as activists from anti-globalization organisation Attac stage a protest at Google's Paris headquarters to criticize the company's tax evasion policies, in Paris. (AP)
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
UK needs to meet Facebook, Google competition with new rules — report

  • France, Italy, Britain and Spain have also proposed new digital taxes to narrow loopholes that allow large multinational firms to cut tax bills
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Britain needs to overhaul its competition rules to tackle the dominance of tech giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon, and increase consumer choice, a government review said on Wednesday.
A new competition unit with expertise in the sector should be set up, the independent review said, and innovation should be encouraged by giving people control over their own data so they could switch between rival services and platforms easily.
Smaller companies should also have access to the data that social media platforms hold on their users, it recommended.
Big tech has been criticized by politicians in the United States and in Europe in recent years over issues ranging from Facebook losing track of users’ data to how Google ranks the results of searches.
France, Italy, Britain and Spain have also proposed new digital taxes to narrow loopholes that allow large multinational firms to cut tax bills.
Harvard professor Jason Furman, who chaired the British government review, said the digital sector had created substantial benefits but they had come at the cost of the increasing dominance of a few companies.
“My panel is outlining a balanced proposal to give people more control over their data, give small businesses more of a chance to enter and thrive, and create more predictability for the large digital companies,” he said on Wednesday.
“These recommendations will deliver an economic boost driven by UK tech start-ups and innovation that will give consumers greater choice and protection.”
UK finance minister Philip Hammond, who will deliver a half-yearly update on the budget later on Wednesday, said he would set out government measures to ensure digital markets are competitive later this year.
TechUK, which represents more than 900 tech companies that collectively employ 700,000 people, said the report contained some positive suggestions, but it needed further detail on what any proposed code of conduct for big tech might look like.
It also said there had to be a full assessment of the risks and benefits of opening up data sets.
“Bad regulation can be as big a barrier to competition and innovation as monopoliztic activities,” TechUK CEO Julian David said.
“The UK must remain a welcoming place for digital business from around the world, and ensure that the UK competition and wider regulatory framework is not in conflict with the other leading digital economies with which we must compete.”

ECHR orders Turkey to compensate owner of closed Kurdish newspaper

Updated 12 March 2019
Reuters
0

ECHR orders Turkey to compensate owner of closed Kurdish newspaper

  • The paper focused on the conflict between Kurdish militants and Turkish security forces in the country’s mainly Kurdish southeast
  • The ECHR said the lawsuits had led the paper’s owner Ali Gurbuz to self-censor for fear of conviction and ordered the Turkish government to pay him $3,950
Updated 12 March 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Turkey on Tuesday to compensate the owner of a Kurdish newspaper that was shut down in 2016, after finding that criminal proceedings had been “systematically opened” against it.
The closure of daily Ozgur Gundem, for what the Turkish court that ordered it said was spreading propaganda in favor of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), came shortly after the abortive coup in Turkey in July 2016.
The paper, which focused on the conflict between Kurdish militants and Turkish security forces in the country’s mainly Kurdish southeast, has faced dozens of investigations, fines and the arrest of its correspondents since 2014.
In its ruling published on Tuesday, the ECHR said criminal proceedings against the paper had been “systematically opened, regardless of the actual content of the articles.”
The ECHR said the lawsuits had led the paper’s owner Ali Gurbuz to self-censor for fear of conviction and ordered the Turkish government to pay him 3,500 euros ($3,950).
Turkey has the right to appeal the ruling.
The ECHR said the criminal proceedings could be seen as the authorities trying to suppress publication of statements by terrorist organizations “even though they could be regarded as contributing to a public debate.” Some articles cited contained “insignificant messages,” such as Christmas wishes, and did not constitute calls for violence or hate speech, it said.
The PKK is deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union. More than 40,000 people have been killed during its three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.
Since the failed coup attempt, Turkey has jailed more than 77,000 people pending trial, while 150,000 civil servants and military personnel have been suspended or sacked. Some 150 media outlets have been shut down and 160 journalists jailed.
Widespread arrests are still routine.
Rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern over the scale of the crackdown, saying President Tayyip Erdogan has used the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

Topics: European Court of Human Rights Ozgur Gundem

