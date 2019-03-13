Hundreds of Kuwait’s expat teachers to be sacked

DUBAI: Kuwait will sack 365 expat teachers by the end of the school year according to the Ministry of Education, national daily Kuwait Times reported.

The list of teachers who have had their contracts terminated include those teaching Islamic studies, social studies, electricity, psychology, biology, history and computers.

On Monday, members of Kuwait’s parliament called on the government to follow a proposal pushing for the deportation of 50 percent of the 3.3 million expats living in the gulf country over the next five years.

The Kuwaitization drive is part of the government’s push to recruit more of its citizens, a similar push is underway across the GCC where Saudi Arabia and Oman have also been trying to increase the number of locals in employment.