As property prices rise, more Indian women claim inheritance

A 2005 law gave Hindu women across India equal inheritance rights but few have made claims because they are unaware of the law. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 March 2019
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Rising property prices in parts of India have helped achieve what women’s rights groups have tried and failed to do for decades — get more women to claim their inheritance.
A 2005 law gave Hindu women across India equal inheritance rights but few have made claims because they are unaware of the law, or have been forced to give up their claims by male family members, according to analysts.
But an increase in property prices near the Indian capital, New Delhi, has pushed more women in Haryana state to claim their share, gender and land rights experts said on Wednesday.
“Despite laws that give rights of inheritance to women, low levels of education and a strong patriarchal tradition can rob women of these rights,” said Prem Chowdhry, a gender expert who has researched women’s inheritance in Haryana.
“But because prices of land have sky-rocketed in these areas, women are being pushed by their husbands or fathers-in-law to claim their share of the family property, or at least be compensated in some way for it,” she said on the sidelines of a land conference in New Delhi.
Property prices in the three Haryana cities that are closest to Delhi have risen by more than half in the past decade as more migrants flocked to the capital and transport links improved, according to Anarock, an Indian property consultant.
Amendments in 2005 to the Hindu Succession Act, which governs matters of inheritance among Hindus — who make up about 80 percent of India’s population — made women’s inheritance rights equal to those of men.
Yet in several states in northern and western India, the custom of “haq tyag,” or sacrifice of right, is practiced, where a woman relinquishes her claim on ancestral property.
The tradition is justified on the grounds that the father pays for his daughter’s wedding and often also gives a dowry, and therefore only the sons are entitled to the family property.
While haq tyag is voluntary, women come under enormous pressure to comply to maintain their relations with their families, Chowdhry told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Although there is no official data on inheritance claims made by women in India, only 13 percent of farmland is owned by women, according to the latest census data from 2011.
In a bid to address the imbalance, several states including Haryana — which has among the worst gender imbalances in the country — have lowered registration charges and taxes when a property is in the name of a woman.
These changes have done little to improve women’s property ownership rates, said Govind Kelkar, a senior adviser to the global land rights advocacy group Landesa.
While agreeing that rising property prices could push more women to claim their inheritance, Kelkar said women still had little control over the property they inherited.
“There can also be an increase in violence against women,” she said. “The patriarchal tradition is so strong that women, who themselves own property, when asked if they will leave it to their daughter, still say no.”

BENGALURU: British construction group Balfour Beatty said on Wednesday it won more business following the collapse of Carillion as it reported a nearly 10 percent jump in full-year profit.
The bankruptcy of Carillion in January 2018 was seen as a watershed for Britain’s construction sector that ended a race to the bottom in terms of pricing of bids for public sector work.
“We have benefited in our order book from Carillion’s collapse but that’s a function of us being a higher quality company and the low-price bidder not being there in the market any more,” said Chief Executive Officer Leo Quinn.
“Leo Quinn has successfully proven that revenue is vanity and profits are sanity,” said George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
But he added that the downfall of Carillion was a constant reminder of how little room for error there was in the industry.
That point is underlined by the plight of support services group Interserve where shareholders will vote on Friday on a debt-for-equity swap.
Quinn launched a turnaround plan after taking over at Balfour Beatty in 2015, his efforts chiefly involving a sharper focus on winning higher margin projects in its markets.
The company, which builds transportation, power and utility systems, attributed the rise in 2018 profit to its turnaround plan and its more selective approach to contracts.
Underlying pretax profit climbed to £181 million ($238 million) for 2018 from £165 million a year earlier, the company said, adding that margins in the United States and the UK came in above its target in the second half of the year.
The FTSE 250-listed company said its order book rose 11 percent to £12.6 billion at the end of 2018.
Quinn said the impact of Brexit on its operations would be minimal since it was a local business, but it had contingency plans in place to ensure it can continue to deliver on current and future work commitments.

