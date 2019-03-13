You are here

  • Home
  • Mexico journalist murders ‘crimes against humanity,’ ICC told
﻿

Mexico journalist murders ‘crimes against humanity,’ ICC told

Reporters Without Borders and Mexican rights group Propuesta Civica said they would ask Mexico’s new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to file a case before the court. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 March 2019
AFP
0

Mexico journalist murders ‘crimes against humanity,’ ICC told

  • The watchdog group ranks Mexico as one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists
  • The vast majority of the murders have gone unpunished, as do more than 90 percent of violent crimes in Mexico
Updated 13 March 2019
AFP
0

MEXICO CITY: Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday it had asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the murders of 102 journalists in Mexico from 2012 to 2018, calling the rash of killings a crime against humanity.
Another 14 journalists have gone missing in the same period, the media-rights group said. It urged the Hague-based court, which handles the most serious international crimes, to investigate the killings and kidnappings as a targeted campaign against the press.
“These crimes against humanity... (constitute) a generalized and systematic attack on a civilian population: journalists,” the secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, Christophe Deloire, told a news conference.
He accused authorities of “evident complicity” in the killings under the two presidents in question, Felipe Calderon (2006-2012) and Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018).
Reporters Without Borders and Mexican rights group Propuesta Civica, which are jointly pushing the ICC to act, said they would ask Mexico’s new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to file a case before the court.
Only the court’s member states, prosecutor or the United Nations Security Council can bring cases before the ICC.
Mexican officials are “very positive” about the initiative, and Lopez Obrador is open to the idea, said Emmanuel Colombie, Latin America representative for Reporters Without Borders.
The watchdog group ranks Mexico as one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists, behind only war-torn Afghanistan and Syria.
The explosion of journalist murders in Mexico has coincided with a wave of violent crime driven by powerful drug cartels and fueled by political corruption.
The vast majority of the murders have gone unpunished, as do more than 90 percent of violent crimes in Mexico.

Topics: Mexico

Related

0
World
Bus passengers kidnapped in Mexico may be migrants -official
0
World
Acting Pentagon chief not decided yet on funding US-Mexico border wall

CNN hit with $275 million defamation suit by Kentucky student

A CNN spokeswoman said the network declined to comment. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 March 2019
Reuters
0

CNN hit with $275 million defamation suit by Kentucky student

  • The CNN accusations are totally and unequivocally false, and CNN would have known them to be untrue had it undertaken any reasonable efforts to verify their accuracy before publication
Updated 13 March 2019
Reuters
0

CALIFORNIA: A Kentucky teenager sued CNN on Tuesday for defamation, saying the cable network falsely conveyed to viewers that he was the “face of an unruly hate mob” confronting a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington in January.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann in federal court in Kentucky, seeks $275 million in compensatory and punitive damages over the videotaped incident in the nation’s capital.
Sandmann and other Covington Catholic students had been in Washington to attend a March for Life anti-abortion rally.
In photos and videos that went viral from the incident, Sandmann is seen standing face to face with Native American activist Nathan Phillips. Sandmann stares and smiles at Phillips while Phillips sings and plays his drum.
The footage sparked outrage on social media, with many viewers saying that Sandmann and a group of fellow students seen gathered around Phillips appeared to be mocking the activist.
The complaint said CNN, a division of Turner Broadcasting System Inc-owned Warner Media LLC, aired four “defamatory” broadcasts and nine online articles falsely accusing Sandmann, 16, and his classmates of “engaging in racist conduct.”
“The CNN accusations are totally and unequivocally false, and CNN would have known them to be untrue had it undertaken any reasonable efforts to verify their accuracy before publication,” the complaint said.
A CNN spokeswoman said the network declined to comment.
A private investigation firm commissioned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington in Park Hills, Kentucky, to review the incident concluded last month that there was no evidence the students provoked a confrontation.
Instead, the report found that the teenagers were met at the Lincoln Memorial by offensive statements directed at them by several African-American protesters from a group known as the Black Hebrew Israelites.
According to this account, the students responded with permission from the teacher chaperones by shouting “school spirit” chants before Phillips waded into scene playing his drum.
The complaint said CNN exhibited a bias against President Donald Trump by focusing on Sandmann and other Covington students because they were wearing red caps emblazoned with the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.
Trump has a contentious relationship with CNN, frequently calling it “Fake News.”
Last month, Sandmann sued the Washington Post for $250 million over its reporting of the same incident.
The newspaper said in a statement that it would “mount a vigorous defense,” and later published an “Editor’s Note” explaining how its coverage of the incident evolved as new information came to light. (Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver Editing by Steve Gorman, Robert Birsel)

Topics: CNN International

Related

0
Media
Death of ‘hood CNN’ pioneer exposes gangland reporting risks
Update 0
Media
All clear after bomb threat forces evacuation of CNN offices

Latest updates

Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE
0
Aid groups appeal for Syria funds as donors head to Brussels
0
Niger says it killed 33 Boko Haram ‘terrorists’
0
Film Review: ‘Badla’ sinks in a quagmire of plot imperfections
0
Luxury street fashion brand launches in Dubai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.