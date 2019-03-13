Pope Francis visit, defense show boost Abu Dhabi hotels in February

You are here

Hotels in the emirate took advantage of the sudden increase in demand during Pope Francis’ visit by raising, and some even almost doubling, their room rates. (AFP)
  • Pope Francis’ visit saw up to 170,000 Catholic faithful thronging to Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City to hear the Papal Mass on the pontiff’s final day
  • hotels in the emirate took advantage of the sudden increase in demand by raising, and some even almost doubling, their room rates
DUBAI: Pope Francis’ papal visit to the UAE and the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in February helped boost the performance of Abu Dhabi hotels, as daily room rates sharply rose despite a dip in occupancy levels.
“The year-over-year increases in ADR [average daily rates] and RevPAR [Revenue per available room] were mainly driven by Pope Francis’ visit to Abu Dhabi (3-5 February) and the 2019 (17-21 February),” industry monitor STR said in its preliminary report.
“A jump in rates were seen during the seven-day period surrounding IDEX.”
Pope Francis’ visit saw up to 170,000 Catholic faithful thronging to Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City to hear the Papal Mass on the pontiff’s final day, and hotels in the emirate took advantage of the sudden increase in demand by raising, and some even almost doubling, their room rates.
The high demand for hotel rooms during IDEX to accommodate up to 1,300 exhibitors and more than 105,000 visitors from 142 countries also contributed to higher rates during the month, especially for hotels near the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre venue.
For the month, ADR – the average price or rate for each hotel room sold for a specific day – rose 31.6 percent over the year to $153.86 (565.07 dirhams) while RevPAR – or the ADR multiplied by occupancy rate – went up 29.1 percent to $121.84 (447.46 dirhams).
The February occupancy rate slipped 1.9 percent to 79.2 percent as the increase in room supply (9.3 percent) outpaced the rise in demand (7.2 percent).
STR will release full February results later this month.

0
Update 0
Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. issues $200m sukuk

Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. issues $200m sukuk

  • SRC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, aims to accelerate housing construction
  • The company mandated HSBC Saudi Arabia as sole lead manager and bookrunner of the sukuk program
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

RIYADH: Government-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC) said on Wednesday it had completed a 750-million-riyal ($200 million) sukuk issue with multiple tenors, the first transaction by a non-sovereign issuer in Saudi Arabia in 2019.
The issuance comes under a program SRC established in December that allows it to issue up to 11 billion riyals of local currency-denominated Islamic bonds.
SRC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF), aims to accelerate housing construction — a sensitive social issue and a top objective of economic reforms — by injecting liquidity into the real estate market.
Its target is to eventually refinance 20 percent of Saudi Arabia’s primary home loans market, which authorities hope to expand to 500 billion riyals by 2020 and 800 billion riyals by 2028. Real estate financing hit 4.7 billion riyals in January.
The company mandated HSBC Saudi Arabia as sole lead manager and bookrunner of the sukuk program.
The program may help the company become a major issuer in Saudi Arabia’s domestic bond market. Increasing activity in that market is another goal of economic reforms.
Saudi Arabia’s housing minister said last week he expected investments in the real estate financing sector to reach between 60 billion riyals and 80 billion riyals in 2019.

0
0
