Hikma core operating profit jumps on higher sales of injectable drugs

BENGALURU: Hikma Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a 19 percent rise in full-year core operating profit, helped by strong demand for its injectable drugs and a rebound in its generics business.
The Jordan-based drugmaker said its core operating profit rose to $460 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $386 million a year earlier.
Core revenue rose 7 percent to $2.08 billion, with Hikma’s injectables business accounting for about 40 percent of the total.
