You are here

  • Home
  • The spat continues as Erdogan calls Netanyahu a ‘thief’ and a ‘tyrant’
﻿

The spat continues as Erdogan calls Netanyahu a ‘thief’ and a ‘tyrant’

A handout picture taken and released on March 12, 2019, by the Turkish presidential press service shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking during the opening ceremony of the Gebze-Halkali suburban train line in Istanbul. (AFP/Turkish Presidential Press Service)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
AP
0

The spat continues as Erdogan calls Netanyahu a ‘thief’ and a ‘tyrant’

  • Turkey on Tuesday denounced Netanyahu’s “blatant racism” after he called Israel the nation-state of “the Jewish people” only
  • “Turkey’s dictator Erdogan attacks Israel’s democracy while Turkish journalists and judges fill his prisons,” Netanyahu replied
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP AP
0

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “thief” and a “tyrant” in the latest spat between the two leaders.

The dispute comes after Erdogan's spokesman denounced Netanyahu as a racist for saying that Israel was the nation-state of the Jewish people only. Netanyahu then struck back calling Erdogan a dictator and criticizing the country for imprisoning journalists.

Speaking at an election campaign rally on Wednesday, Erdogan addressed Netanyahu as "the thief who heads Israel" in reference to corruption allegations against him.

Erdogan continued: “you are a tyrant. You are a tyrant who slaughters 7-year-old Palestinian kids.”

Israel and Turkey were once close allies. But under Erdogan, Turkey has become the most vocal critic of Israel's policies toward Palestinians.

In the same day Netanyahu slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a “dictator” and “a joke.”
Turkey on Tuesday denounced Netanyahu’s “blatant racism” after he called Israel the nation-state of “the Jewish people” only, not all its citizens.
Netanyahu’s initial comment had come amid an online spat sparked by Israel’s right-wing firebrand culture minister Miri Regev, ahead of April elections and subsequently joined by Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot.
Regev, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, had in a TV interview warned voters not to support its main rival because it would ally with Israeli Arab parties — a highly unlikely scenario.
Israeli model and actress Rotem Sela responded on Instagram, asking: “When the hell will someone in this government convey to the public that Israel is a state of all its citizens and that all people were created equal?“
Netanyahu reacted with his own Instagram post, telling Sela: “Israel is not a state of all its citizens.”
“According to the basic nationality law we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people — and only it,” he said, referring to a deeply controversial piece of legislation passed by his right-wing government last year.
Gadot, star of “Wonder Woman,” jumped to Sela’s defense.
“Love your neighbor as yourself,” Gadot wrote on Instagram late Sunday.
“This isn’t a matter of right or left. Jew or Arab. Secular or religious,” she wrote. “It’s a matter of dialogue, of dialogue for peace and security and of our tolerance of one toward the other.”
On Tuesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin weighed in on Netanyahu’s comments.
Writing on Twitter in both Turkish and English, he said: “I strongly condemn this blatant racism and discrimination.”
Netanyahu struck back in a statement from his office early Wednesday.
“Turkey’s dictator Erdogan attacks Israel’s democracy while Turkish journalists and judges fill his prisons,” it read.
“What a joke!“
Kalin was swift to respond on Twitter, accusing Netanyahu of attacking Erdogan “for exposing him” after the Israeli premier’s “racist remarks” toward Arabs and Muslims.
“The apartheid state he leads occupies Palestinian lands, kills women & children & imprisons Palestinians in their own land,” he wrote.
“Lies and pressure will not hide your crimes.”
Turkey and Israel have tense relations and Erdogan, who regards himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause, is a vocal critic of Israeli policies.
The two countries in 2016 ended a six-year rift triggered by the Israeli storming of a Gaza-bound ship that left 10 Turkish activists dead and led to a downgrading of diplomatic ties.
Netanyahu has been accused by critics of demonizing Israeli Arabs, who make up some 17.5 percent of the population, in a bid to boost right-wing turnout for April polls.
He is facing a tough challenge from a centrist political alliance led by former military chief of staff Benny Gantz and ex-finance minister Yair Lapid.
After the polls, he will also face a hearing to defend himself against corruption allegations which have dogged his campaign.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Edrogan Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey slams Israeli PM Netanyahu’s ‘blatant racism’
0
Middle-East
Israel shuts Jerusalem Al-Aqsa mosque compound after unrest

Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE

Updated 31 min 51 sec ago
AP
0

Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE

  • She described her visit as “such a privilege” to lead a delegation to the games
  • She traveled to Abu Dhabi for the start of the Special Olympics World Games
Updated 31 min 51 sec ago
AP
0

DUBAI: Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is in the UAE for the Special Olympics.
She traveled to Abu Dhabi for the start of the Special Olympics World Games. On Wednesday, she watched the US take on Kenya in a soccer match.
She also greeted athletes and posed for photographs.
In a video posted by the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, she described it as “such a privilege” to lead a delegation to the games.

Topics: UAE

Related

0
Lifestyle
The Six: Pop stars unite for the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi kick-off concert
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Special Olympics body established ahead of Abu Dhabi games, Princess Reema named as chief

Latest updates

Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE
0
Aid groups appeal for Syria funds as donors head to Brussels
0
Niger says it killed 33 Boko Haram ‘terrorists’
0
Film Review: ‘Badla’ sinks in a quagmire of plot imperfections
0
Luxury street fashion brand launches in Dubai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.