Disney brings back 1992 nostalgia in new ‘Aladdin’ trailer

The film also featured snippets of the classic songs. (Screengrab/Walt Disney Studios)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Disney brings back 1992 nostalgia in new 'Aladdin' trailer

  • The film will premiere in the US in May
  • Fans are changing their minds about the film, as the new trailer shows more resemblance to the 1992 animated classic
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Disney has released the full trailer of its live action adaptation of “Aladdin,” showing more resemblance to the colorful and snappy world of the 1992 animated film.  

The 2-minute trailer of the movie remake features more of the “whole new world” that Disney fans are going to expect once the live-action version hits the cinemas in May – and they seem to have changed their minds about it.

It opens with Canadian actor Mena Massoud as Aladdin in a chase scene at Agrabah, the fictional vibrant desert city where the story takes place, as well as a peek of Aladdin’s sidekick Abu, and of course, Princess Jasmine.

Perhaps the highlight of the new trailer is a more detailed look at Genie, played by actor Will Smith, who seems to have redeemed himself after a teaser, released early this year, showed an “awkward” portrayal of the iconic blue character.

The trailer also features snippets of the classic songs in the film, including “Friend like me” and the classic love ballad “A whole new world.”

What do you think of the new trailer? Do not miss out on the thrill, and watch it here:

Topics: Aladdin disney

Lupita Nyong’o gives us a lesson in Saudi power dressing

Updated 13 March 2019
Arab News
Lupita Nyong'o gives us a lesson in Saudi power dressing

Updated 13 March 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o just attended the world premiere of her latest film wearing a power suit by an up-and-coming Saudi designer.

The actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of director Jordan Peele’s “Us” at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and chose to flaunt a white suit by designer Honayda Serafi.

The structured suit, with a spray of tulle on the right shoulder, hails from the designer’s namesake label, Honayda. The suit, which is from the brand’s Spring 2019 collection, features a double-breasted blazer with quirky cutouts and flared, floor-grazing trousers.

Since launching her label, the Parsons School of Design graduate has seen her creations worn by the likes of rapper Eve at the 2019 Grammys and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who graced the red carpet in one of her designs at the 2019 Oscars.

The 36-year-old “Black Panther” actress worked with stylist Michaela Erlanger on the striking look, which she complemented with futuristic make-up — a sweep of hot pink eyeshadow across the bridge of her nose and eyes — and a row of metal duckbill clips in her hair.

According to Nyong’o, her look was inspired by rap star Snoop Dogg.

“Paying my respects to tha Doggfather (sic),” she captioned a photograph of her look.

She stars in the second horror film directed by Peele — his first, “Get Out,” received an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

“You know, it doesn’t feel too different,” Peele told The Guardian newspaper recently. “With ‘Get Out,’ I had the fear that if it went wrong, it would go terribly wrong. I don’t have that fear with this movie, but of course there’s the fear of betraying the expectations of somebody who wants, essentially, Get Out 2, and what happens when they realize this is a very, very different movie.”

Peele’s socially minded horror thriller “Us” made its world premiere at the SXSW festival last week, The Associated Press reported.

Nyong’o plays a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband and two children. On the vacation, an unresolved trauma from her past is unearthed leading to an eerie confrontation for the family with doppelgangers of themselves.

 “Us” will be released in the US on March 22 by Universal Pictures. Peele also produces along with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. Co-stars include Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

