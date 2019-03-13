Disney brings back 1992 nostalgia in new ‘Aladdin’ trailer

DUBAI: Disney has released the full trailer of its live action adaptation of “Aladdin,” showing more resemblance to the colorful and snappy world of the 1992 animated film.

The 2-minute trailer of the movie remake features more of the “whole new world” that Disney fans are going to expect once the live-action version hits the cinemas in May – and they seem to have changed their minds about it.

It opens with Canadian actor Mena Massoud as Aladdin in a chase scene at Agrabah, the fictional vibrant desert city where the story takes place, as well as a peek of Aladdin’s sidekick Abu, and of course, Princess Jasmine.

Perhaps the highlight of the new trailer is a more detailed look at Genie, played by actor Will Smith, who seems to have redeemed himself after a teaser, released early this year, showed an “awkward” portrayal of the iconic blue character.

The trailer also features snippets of the classic songs in the film, including “Friend like me” and the classic love ballad “A whole new world.”

What do you think of the new trailer? Do not miss out on the thrill, and watch it here: