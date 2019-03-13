You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh suicide bombers thwarted in last-stand battle for Baghouz: SDF
﻿

Daesh suicide bombers thwarted in last-stand battle for Baghouz: SDF

Baghouz is the last shred of populated territory held by Daesh, and the Syrian Democratic Forces has laid siege to Baghouz for weeks. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
0

Daesh suicide bombers thwarted in last-stand battle for Baghouz: SDF

  • The Syrian Democratic Forces on Tuesday said the battle for Baghouz was as good as over
  • The enclave is the last shred of populated territory held by the militants
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
0

DEIR EZZOR, Syria: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said it thwarted an attempted Daesh group suicide bomb attack early on Wednesday during a last-stand battle for the militant group’s final enclave.
The SDF on Tuesday said the battle for Baghouz, a collection of hamlets and farmland near the Iraqi border, was as good as over.
The enclave is the last shred of populated territory held by the militants who have been driven from roughly one third of Iraq and Syria over the past four years.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the SDF media office, said its forces had been bombarding Baghouz heavily overnight before engaging in direct clashes with Daesh fighters from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Live footage broadcast by the Kurdish Ronahi TV overnight showed a series of large explosions lighting up the night sky over Baghouz.
“There were suicide vest attacks by a group of bombers who tried to blow themselves up amidst our forces. Our forces targeted and killed them before they reached our positions,” Bali said.
The SDF has laid siege to Baghouz for weeks but had repeatedly postponed its final assault to allow thousands of civilians, many of them wives and children of Daesh fighters, to leave. It resumed the attack on Sunday.
Around 3,000 fighters and their families surrendered to SDF forces in 24 hours, Bali said overnight. Three women and four children belonging to the Yazidi sect, a minority group who were kidnapped and enslaved by Daesh in 2014, were also freed, he said.
While Baghouz is the last populated territory of what was once the group’s self-proclaimed “caliphate,” fighters still operate in remote areas elsewhere.
The group put out a new propaganda video overnight Monday filmed in recent weeks inside Baghouz, insisting on its claim to leadership of all Muslims and calling on its supporters to keep the faith.
“Tomorrow, God willing, we will be in paradise and they will be burning in hell,” one of the men interviewed in the video said.

Topics: Syria Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh audio calls on followers to avenge Syria push
0
Middle-East
US-backed SDF says assault on Daesh enclave is as good as over

Israel uncovers militant network on Syria frontier

Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
AP
0

Israel uncovers militant network on Syria frontier

  • Israeli forces “will act with all our might to force this terrorist organization out” — signaling possible new actions by the Israeli military inside Syria
  • The Israeli military says Hezbollah operative Ali Musa Daqduq is the network’s commander
Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
AP
0

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says it uncovered a militant network run by the Lebanese Hezbollah group inside Syria, along the frontier with Israel.
Wednesday’s statement quotes Brig. Gen. Amit Fisher as warning the Lebanese militant group that Israel will “not allow any attempt by Hezbollah to entrench itself near the border.”
It says Israeli forces “will act with all our might to force this terrorist organization out” — signaling possible new actions by the Israeli military inside Syria.
The statement says the network, which Hezbollah runs together with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, is stockpiling weapons, collecting intelligence and recruiting locals for attacks against Israel.
The Israeli military says Hezbollah operative Ali Musa Daqduq is the network’s commander and also claims it operates independently of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s authority.

Topics: Israel Syria Hezbollah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet welcomes ‘constructive’ UK Hezbollah ban
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes UK’s terror classification for Hezbollah

Latest updates

Nissan asking shareholders to vote to oust Ghosn as director
0
Israel uncovers militant network on Syria frontier
0
Most of Boeing 737 Max jets grounded after Ethiopia crash, but US bucks trend
0
Daesh suicide bombers thwarted in last-stand battle for Baghouz: SDF
0
Disney brings back 1992 nostalgia in new ‘Aladdin’ trailer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.