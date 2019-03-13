You are here

  • Home
  • Niger says it killed 33 Boko Haram ‘terrorists’
﻿

Niger says it killed 33 Boko Haram ‘terrorists’

38 militants were killed near Gueskerou in the southeastern region of Diffa. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 March 2019
AFP
0

Niger says it killed 33 Boko Haram ‘terrorists’

  • An estimated 27,000 people have been killed and two million others displaced since Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009
  • Lake Chad, which straddles parts of Niger, Nigeria and Chad, has borne the brunt of the militants’ hit-and-run attacks
Updated 13 March 2019
AFP
0

NIAMEY, Nigeria: Niger said Wednesday it had killed 33 Boko Haram “terrorists” and seized vehicles and weapons in an operation in the Lake Chad region in the country’s southeast.
“Offensive actions carried out on Tuesday inflicted heavy losses on the enemy,” a defense ministry statement read on state television said.
“Thirty-three terrorists (were) killed” while there were no losses on the army’s side, it said.
An “armored vehicle” was destroyed, while two other vehicles, two motorcycles, a 120-millimeter mortar, 10 AK-47 assault rifles, two 60mm shells and 3,736 rounds of all calibres were seized, it said.
The operation began on Saturday, it said — a day after seven police and 38 militants were killed near Gueskerou in the southeastern region of Diffa, according to a government toll.
Diffa borders the birthplace of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria and has suffered a string of cross-border raids and population displacement.
An estimated 27,000 people have been killed and two million others displaced since Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009.
Lake Chad, which straddles parts of Niger, Nigeria and Chad, has borne the brunt of the militants’ hit-and-run attacks.
In November, around a dozen girls were taken in raids on several border villages, while seven local employees of a French drilling firm and a government official were killed after suspected Boko Haram gunmen stormed their compound.
On February 16, seven Nigerien soldiers were killed in an attack on the border village of Chetima Wangou.
A year-end government offensive, combining land and air forces, killed more than 280 militants, Niger’s armed forces maintained on January 3.

Topics: Nigeria Boko Haram

Related

0
World
One man killed, Lebanese construction worker kidnapped in Nigerian city
0
World
Boko Haram displaced feel forgotten amid Nigeria election fever

100 children, many others feared trapped in collapse of Nigeria building that housed school

Updated 13 March 2019
Reuters
0

100 children, many others feared trapped in collapse of Nigeria building that housed school

  • At least eight children rescued from rubble
  • School was on third floor of three-story building
Updated 13 March 2019
Reuters
0

LAGOS: As many as 100 children and many others were feared trapped on Wednesday after a building containing a primary school collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos.
A Reuters reporter at the scene saw a boy of 10 being pulled from the rubble covered in dust but with no visible injuries. A crowd erupted into cheers as another child was pulled from the wreckage. The two were among eight children residents said had been rescued so far.
Workers on top of the rubble shovelled debris away as thousands of people swarmed around the rescue site — dozens watching from rooftops and hundreds more packed into the surrounding streets.
“It is believed that many people including children are currently trapped in the building,” said Ibrahmi Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency’s southwest region, adding that casualty figures were not yet available.
Residents of the area said around 100 children attended the school, which was on the third floor of the building.
At the site, many people were shouting and screaming. A fight almost broke out as anger at the collapse boiled over.
In the crowd’s midst stood ambulances, fire trucks and a fork lift. Workers from the Red Cross and police were on hand.
The building was in the Ita-faji area of Lagos island, the original heart of the lagoon city before it expanded onto the mainland.
Nigeria is frequently hit by building collapses, with weak enforcement of regulations and poor construction materials often used. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed when a church came down in southeastern Nigeria.
In Lagos that same year, a five-story building still under construction collapsed, killing at least 30 people.
A floating school built to withstand storms and floods was also brought down in Lagos in 2016, though nobody was reported injured.

Topics: Nigeria Building collapse School children Lagos

Latest updates

Saudi shares rise as index outperforms Gulf peers
0
Court hearing held in Riyadh for Saudi women accused of working with groups hostile to the Kingdom
0
US report drops the word 'occupied' from reference to Palestinian territories
0
Qatar’s BeIN Sports threatens AFC after it ruled in favor of Saudi Arabia
0
Rheinmetall ready to ship Saudi trucks as defense drives profit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.