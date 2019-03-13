Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE

DUBAI: Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is in the UAE for the Special Olympics.
She traveled to Abu Dhabi for the start of the Special Olympics World Games. On Wednesday, she watched the US take on Kenya in a soccer match.
She also greeted athletes and posed for photographs.
In a video posted by the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, she described it as “such a privilege” to lead a delegation to the games.
