Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE

Karen Pence was attending the Special Olympics at Abu Dhabi. (File/AFP)
AP
AP
DUBAI: Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is in the UAE for the Special Olympics.
She traveled to Abu Dhabi for the start of the Special Olympics World Games. On Wednesday, she watched the US take on Kenya in a soccer match.
She also greeted athletes and posed for photographs.
In a video posted by the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, she described it as “such a privilege” to lead a delegation to the games.

Iranian president meets Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric

AP
AP
TEHRAN: Iran’s official IRNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani has met with Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric — the first such meeting for an Iranian leader.
The report says Rouhani met with Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani on the third and last day of his official visit to Iraq. Wednesday’s meeting took place at Al-Sistani’s base in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf.
Former hard-line Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad did not meet with Iranian-born cleric Al-Sistani during his 2008 visit to Iraq.
Al-Sistani rarely meets officials. He received the UN envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis, last November.
Rouhani is likely to score points at home over the meeting. He is under increasing pressure by hard-liners and struggling with an economic crisis that has emboldened critics to openly call for his ouster.

