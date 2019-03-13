You are here

Algeria's government ready for dialogue with opposition -Deputy PM

An Algerian teacher holds a national flag in front of security forces during a protest in central Algiers on March 13, 2019 against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid to prolong his two-decade rule. (AFP)
  • Armed Forces Chief of Staff said the army would preserve Algeria’s security
  • The initiative by Bouteflika has failed to satisfy many Algerians
ALGIERS: Algeria’s government is ready for dialogue with the opposition, its Deputy Prime Minister said on Wednesday, after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika reversed a decision to seek a fifth term in the face of mass protests.
“Dialogue is our duty. Our top priority is to bring together all Algerians,” Ramtane Lamamra told state radio.
Earlier, Armed Forces Chief of Staff and deputy defense minister Ahmed Gaed Salah told Ennahar TV the army would preserve Algeria’s security “in all circumstances and conditions.”
The initiative by Bouteflika, who also delayed elections and said a conference would be held to discuss political changes, has failed to satisfy many Algerians who continue to want the country’s stale political system dismantled quickly.
Tens of thousands of people from all social classes have demonstrated almost daily against a political system dominated by the military and veterans of the 1954-62 independence war against France.
Bouteflika has ruled for 20 years but has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.

Topics: Algeria opposition Protests

Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE

Updated 13 March 2019
AP
0

Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE

  • She described her visit as “such a privilege” to lead a delegation to the games
  • She traveled to Abu Dhabi for the start of the Special Olympics World Games
Updated 13 March 2019
AP
0

DUBAI: Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is in the UAE for the Special Olympics.
She traveled to Abu Dhabi for the start of the Special Olympics World Games. On Wednesday, she watched the US take on Kenya in a soccer match.
She also greeted athletes and posed for photographs.
In a video posted by the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, she described it as “such a privilege” to lead a delegation to the games.

Topics: UAE

