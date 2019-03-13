White House opposes resolution to end US support for Yemen military campaign

WASHINGTON: White House advisers recommended on Wednesday that President Donald Trump veto a resolution to end Washington's support for the military campaign in Yemen.

The White House statement of administration policy came as the US Senate prepared to vote on the matter.

The Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, denounced the war powers resolution on Wednesday as he opened the Senate, calling it "inappropriate and counterproductive."

Backers of the resolution, who include some of Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, said they are optimistic about its chances of passing.

More to follow ...