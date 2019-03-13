You are here

﻿

White House opposes resolution to end US support for Yemen military campaign

Yemeni fighters from the Popular Resistance Committees, supporting forces loyal to Yemen's internationally-recognized government, take part in a graduation ceremony in the country's third city Taez, on March 11, 2019. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: White House advisers recommended on Wednesday that President Donald Trump veto a resolution to end Washington's support for the military campaign in Yemen.
The White House statement of administration policy came as the US Senate prepared to vote on the matter.

The Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, denounced the war powers resolution on Wednesday as he opened the Senate, calling it "inappropriate and counterproductive."

Backers of the resolution, who include some of Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, said they are optimistic about its chances of passing.

More to follow ...

Algeria’s government ready for dialogue with opposition -Deputy PM

Updated 13 March 2019
Reuters
0

Algeria’s government ready for dialogue with opposition -Deputy PM

  • Armed Forces Chief of Staff said the army would preserve Algeria’s security
  • The initiative by Bouteflika has failed to satisfy many Algerians
Updated 13 March 2019
Reuters
0

ALGIERS: Algeria’s government is ready for dialogue with the opposition, its Deputy Prime Minister said on Wednesday, after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika reversed a decision to seek a fifth term in the face of mass protests.
“Dialogue is our duty. Our top priority is to bring together all Algerians,” Ramtane Lamamra told state radio.
Earlier, Armed Forces Chief of Staff and deputy defense minister Ahmed Gaed Salah told Ennahar TV the army would preserve Algeria’s security “in all circumstances and conditions.”
The initiative by Bouteflika, who also delayed elections and said a conference would be held to discuss political changes, has failed to satisfy many Algerians who continue to want the country’s stale political system dismantled quickly.
Tens of thousands of people from all social classes have demonstrated almost daily against a political system dominated by the military and veterans of the 1954-62 independence war against France.
Bouteflika has ruled for 20 years but has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.

Topics: Algeria opposition Protests

