You are here

  • Home
  • EFTA-Tayaran partnership to support aviation industry growth
﻿

EFTA-Tayaran partnership to support aviation industry growth

The MoU was recently signed by Captain Abdulla Al-Hammadi, vice president of Emirates Flight Training Academy, and Mohammed T. Al-Subaie, director general of the National Aviation Academy.
Updated 13 March 2019
Arab News
0

EFTA-Tayaran partnership to support aviation industry growth

Updated 13 March 2019
Arab News
0

Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), a flight training facility developed by Emirates, and the National Aviation Academy (Tayaran), a not-for-profit vocational training institute in Saudi Arabia, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share their expertise and jointly promote their training programs and exchange cadet pilots and aircraft maintenance technicians in training between the two academies.

The MoU was recently signed by Captain Abdulla Al-Hammadi, vice president of Emirates Flight Training Academy, and Mohammed T. Al-Subaie, director general of the National Aviation Academy, in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh, and Prince Sultan bin Salman, president and chairman of the board of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH). This collaboration reflects the shared interests between the two academies and the strong bond between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“The Emirates Flight Training Academy is very pleased to partner with the National Aviation Academy. This collaboration will help develop the talent pool supporting the future growth of the aviation industry in our region. We look forward to working closely with Tayaran to provide our expertise and share our advanced state-of-the-art technology and curriculum, as well as create a platform for a mutually beneficial exchange between aspiring young aviation professionals from cadet pilots to world-class maintenance technicians,” said Captain Al-Hammadi.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy is located near Dubai World Central (DWC) airport in Dubai South and was inaugurated in 2017. The facility spreads over an area that is almost the size of 200 football fields with state-of-the-art technology and equipment. This includes 36 ground school classrooms, ground-based simulators, an 1,800-square-meter dedicated runway, an independent air traffic control tower, a maintenance center, modern training aircraft fleet, a fully operational private airport, as well as accommodations and recreational facilities for cadets. Today, over 200 UAE nationals are enrolled in EFTA’s National Cadet Pilot Program.

Tayaran is an aviation academy focused on all aviation industry training needs and launched under the patronage of Prince Sultan bin Salman, the chairman of the board of trustees, with board members representing Saudi Aramco, Saudi Aviation Club, Saudi Ministry of Education, Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, Saudi Economic Cities Authority, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudia Airlines and Taqnia Aeronautics.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts airline passenger demand to double over the next two decades. This means it is estimated that a staggering 460,000 new commercial pilots will be needed by 2031.

SGH Jeddah specialist urges more awareness of kidney health

Updated 13 March 2019
Arab News
0

SGH Jeddah specialist urges more awareness of kidney health

Updated 13 March 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Khaled Abouzeid, head of kidney transplantation at Saudi German Hospital (SHG) Jeddah, is urging for greater awareness around kidney health this World Kidney Day (March 14) in a bid to take action and drive positive impact within a disease area that is becoming increasingly prevalent.

Although there is limited data around kidney disease in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abouzeid is seeing an increase in both incidence and prevalence of kidney disease throughout the Kingdom and the rest of the Gulf due to unhealthy lifestyles. 

“A healthy kidney is essential for maintenance of life,” Dr. Abouzeid said. “There are several vital functions the kidney has for the human body, including removal of waste products and excess body water from your blood. Kidneys also help to control your blood pressure, to produce red blood cells and to keep your bones healthy. It is important patients look after their kidneys now, so it does not result in complications in later life, such as chronic kidney disease.”

For patients with chronic kidney disease who gradually lose kidney function, two options are available: Kidney transplant or dialysis.

“Kidney transplants are preferred over dialysis. Kidney transplants allow for nearly normal kidney functions and higher quality of life. After kidney transplant, the patient regains the majority of their usual lifestyle back, with it also helping to extend a patient’s life expectancy by eight to 10 years. However, kidney transplantation is not always possible due to a lack of donors from first-degree relatives being available.” 

Last year, SHG Jeddah conducted six kidney transplant cases with a 100 percent success rate.

“At Saudi German Hospital in Jeddah, we offer the latest services and advances in multiple sub-specialties in nephrology, including kidney transplantation, hemodialysis and plasma exchange therapy. We also offer and pride ourselves on the highest level of patient experience. Having satisfied and happy patients is the most important and rewarding aspect of my job,” said Dr. Abouzeid.

Top tips to keep your kidneys healthy:

• Increase physical activity.

• Drink 6-8 glasses glasses of water a day.

• Monitor weight and eat a healthy diet. 

• Quit smoking.

Latest updates

Dubai-based port firm DP World reports $1.29 billion profit in 2018
0
British MPs set to vote on delaying Brexit
0
Ethiopian Airlines says ‘has flown’ black boxes of crashed Boeing to Paris
0
China’s industrial output slows, unemployment rises
0
Lawyers for Huawei due in US court in Iran sanctions case
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.