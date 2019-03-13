Jollychic, the leading e-retailer in the Middle East, is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a week-long sales bonanza that embodies the spirit of “share and support.”
A warm-up sale that started on March 8 will intensify from March 15, offering limited-time deals on nearly 1 million items, and a chance to win thousands of prizes and gifts, including the grand prize of a $100,000 luxury SUV.
“We want to celebrate our anniversary together with all our customers by rewarding them for their continued loyalty over the past seven years,” said Mohammad Jabri, Jollychic’s vice president of marketing in the Middle East.
“We created a special ‘share and support’ page that features an anniversary celebration candle that customers can post on their social media accounts. Every time someone lights up the candle using the link, not only will the customer receive a unique code, but the person who lit it will also receive one too. In this way, the more ‘support’ people give to one another, the more chances there will be for everyone to win the grand prize.”
One winning code will be selected randomly at the end of the campaign on March 20. “The seventh anniversary is very important for us. Like the seventh day in a week, it’s a time that we believe is good to express our appreciation, review the past, and fully prepare to enter the next stage,” Jabri said.
As an e-retailer that makes customer experience a priority, Jollychic offers industry-leading policies, including unconditional 15-day hassle-free returns and refunds on all purchases.
It also introduced a customizable delivery service to the region last year, which features next-day delivery.
“E-commerce in the Middle East has witnessed fast development during the past years. With ever-growing demand from the customer, Jollychic will make ongoing commitments to make the shopping experience … as convenient and enjoyable as possible,” Jabri said.
Jollychic celebrates 7th anniversary
Jollychic celebrates 7th anniversary
- Chance to win $100,000 luxury SUV, thousands of other prizes
Jollychic, the leading e-retailer in the Middle East, is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a week-long sales bonanza that embodies the spirit of “share and support.”