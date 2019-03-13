Jollychic celebrates 7th anniversary

WWE surpasses 1bln social media followers

STAMFORD, US: WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced it has eclipsed 1bln fans through its global social media platforms, further cementing its position as one of the most-followed brands in the world.

Here's the WWE’s social media Snapshot:

Facebook: 501m total likes. WWE’s flagship Facebook page has more fans than the NFL, NBA, Marvel, Nike and UFC, and WWE Superstar John Cena is the number one most followed active American athlete on Facebook with more than 44m likes.

Instagram: 226m total followers. On Instagram, WWE’s fastest-growing platform, @WWE has more followers than FIFA World Cup, ESPN, HBO and NHL.

Twitter: 221m total followers. On Twitter, @WWE has more followers than MLB, Disney, Amazon and Pepsi.

YouTube: 46m total subscribers. WWE is the number one sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR with more than 40 million subscribers and 30 billion views. WWE’s YouTube channel is also the second most-viewed channel in the world behind only T-Series, India's largest music label and movie studio.

WWE’s 15 social media platforms are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Qzone, Toutiao, WeChat, V+, Weibo, YouKu, Periscope, Pinterest, Foursquare and Tumblr.