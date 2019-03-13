Airshow champions Saudi Arabia’s pioneering aviation industry

You are here

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar and Saudi Aviation Club President Prince Sultan bin Salman inaugurated the first Saudi International Airshow. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Prince Faisal bin Bandar, the governor of Riyadh, and Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Aviation Club (SAC), opened the first Saudi International Airshow — the biggest aerospace industry event ever held in the Middle East — at Thumamah Airport on Tuesday.

Prince Faisal described the launch as a “real national occasion,” representing a “new start” for upcoming exhibitions in the field of aviation and aerospace.

Prince Sultan, meanwhile, praised the participation of the exhibitors, companies and people who attended, and thanked the SAC for organizing the launch, adding that the turnout reflected the pioneering position of the Kingdom in the world of aviation.

It is hoped the airshow will attract investment and build bridges between the Saudi aviation and aerospace industries, providing the perfect platform to connect networking professionals, companies and investors from across the region.

The governor of Riyadh and president of the SAC also oversaw the signing of several agreements between the SAC, Saudi Aramco, Alsalam Aerospace Industries Co., the Saudi Rotorcraft Support Co. and others, involving memorandums of understanding (MoU) on student scholarships and technical training provision.

One of the MoUs, signed between the Saudi Academy of Aviation and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) agreed that Saudia would provide training programs to the academy’s students.

The exhibition will open to the general public on Thursday, where they will be able to enjoy special live air displays. 

More than 260 local and international companies will participate over the three days of the show, with up to 20,000 visitors also expected to attend. 

The airshow brings together the major players in the aviation industry, enabling a demanding clientele to discover the industry’s latest developments and innovations.

Riyadh book fair opens with Bahrain as guest of honor 

Updated 14 March 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Riyadh book fair opens with Bahrain as guest of honor 

  • The ceremony was attended by Bahrain’s Minister of Culture Mai bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa
  • The fair will also host 200 cultural events
Updated 14 March 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair 2019, one of the region’s largest cultural events, opened at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center on Wednesday night.

Open to the public from Thursday, the 10-day event will run on the theme “The Book is the Gate of the Future.”

The deputy culture minister, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, gave the opening address, highlighting the importance of books for promoting Arab culture.

The ceremony was attended by Bahrain’s Minister of Culture Mai bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, who praised the “deep-rooted ties established over the years” between the two kingdoms, and the importance of book fairs as platforms to showcase culture and talent.

Fayez and Khalifa presented prizes to a number of different authors and Saudi filmakers, as well as lead tributes to the life of the late Ghazi Al-Gosaibi, the Saudi politician, diplomat, poet and novelist who died in 2010.

A Bahraini pavilion will host 13 cultural events including poetry nights, seminars and children’s programs over the course of the fair. In total, more than 900 global publishing houses are set to participate, with 500,000 books and publications on display, and up to a million visitors expected to attend.

The fair will also host 200 cultural events sponsored by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in partnership with Saudi Aramco. They will include 62 seminars and cultural lectures, theater performances, interactive workshops and educational films.

Discounts on books of up to 70 percent are expected to tempt more bibliophiles to attend, as well as disability access and three signing stages, hosting 267 authors.

The fair has become a gathering point for readers, authors, and local and regional publishing houses. It provides a cultural bridge between the Arab and wider worlds, and a networking platform for publishers, writers, scholars and academic institutions. It will host a vast display of important works on Islam, history, medicine, law, science, technology and the media, as well as biographies, non-fiction and novels in Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Urdu and Spanish.

