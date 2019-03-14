You are here

  • Home
  • WWE surpasses 1bln social media followers
﻿

WWE surpasses 1bln social media followers

Updated 13 sec ago
0

WWE surpasses 1bln social media followers

Updated 13 sec ago
0

STAMFORD, US:  WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced it has eclipsed 1bln fans through its global social media platforms, further cementing its position as one of the most-followed brands in the world.

Here's the WWE’s social media Snapshot:

Facebook: 501m total likes. WWE’s flagship Facebook page has more fans than the NFL, NBA, Marvel, Nike and UFC, and WWE Superstar John Cena is the number one most followed active American athlete on Facebook with more than 44m likes.

Instagram: 226m total followers. On Instagram, WWE’s fastest-growing platform, @WWE has more followers than FIFA World Cup, ESPN, HBO and NHL.

Twitter: 221m total followers. On Twitter, @WWE has more followers than MLB, Disney, Amazon and Pepsi.

YouTube: 46m total subscribers. WWE is the number one sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR with more than 40 million subscribers and 30 billion views. WWE’s YouTube channel is also the second most-viewed channel in the world behind only T-Series, India's largest music label and movie studio. 

WWE’s 15 social media platforms are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Qzone, Toutiao, WeChat, V+, Weibo, YouKu, Periscope, Pinterest, Foursquare and Tumblr.

EFTA-Tayaran partnership to support aviation industry growth

Updated 13 March 2019
Arab News
0

EFTA-Tayaran partnership to support aviation industry growth

Updated 13 March 2019
Arab News
0

Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), a flight training facility developed by Emirates, and the National Aviation Academy (Tayaran), a not-for-profit vocational training institute in Saudi Arabia, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share their expertise and jointly promote their training programs and exchange cadet pilots and aircraft maintenance technicians in training between the two academies.

The MoU was recently signed by Captain Abdulla Al-Hammadi, vice president of Emirates Flight Training Academy, and Mohammed T. Al-Subaie, director general of the National Aviation Academy, in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh, and Prince Sultan bin Salman, president and chairman of the board of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH). This collaboration reflects the shared interests between the two academies and the strong bond between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“The Emirates Flight Training Academy is very pleased to partner with the National Aviation Academy. This collaboration will help develop the talent pool supporting the future growth of the aviation industry in our region. We look forward to working closely with Tayaran to provide our expertise and share our advanced state-of-the-art technology and curriculum, as well as create a platform for a mutually beneficial exchange between aspiring young aviation professionals from cadet pilots to world-class maintenance technicians,” said Captain Al-Hammadi.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy is located near Dubai World Central (DWC) airport in Dubai South and was inaugurated in 2017. The facility spreads over an area that is almost the size of 200 football fields with state-of-the-art technology and equipment. This includes 36 ground school classrooms, ground-based simulators, an 1,800-square-meter dedicated runway, an independent air traffic control tower, a maintenance center, modern training aircraft fleet, a fully operational private airport, as well as accommodations and recreational facilities for cadets. Today, over 200 UAE nationals are enrolled in EFTA’s National Cadet Pilot Program.

Tayaran is an aviation academy focused on all aviation industry training needs and launched under the patronage of Prince Sultan bin Salman, the chairman of the board of trustees, with board members representing Saudi Aramco, Saudi Aviation Club, Saudi Ministry of Education, Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, Saudi Economic Cities Authority, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudia Airlines and Taqnia Aeronautics.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts airline passenger demand to double over the next two decades. This means it is estimated that a staggering 460,000 new commercial pilots will be needed by 2031.

Latest updates

WWE surpasses 1bln social media followers
0
Dubai-based port firm DP World reports $1.29 billion profit in 2018
0
British MPs set to vote on delaying Brexit
0
Ethiopian Airlines says ‘has flown’ black boxes of crashed Boeing to Paris
0
China’s industrial output slows, unemployment rises
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.