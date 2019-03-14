You are here

  • Home
  • Dozens of Daesh fighters surrender to US-backed forces in group’s final enclave
﻿

Dozens of Daesh fighters surrender to US-backed forces in group’s final enclave

A statement from the SDF said 15 members of Daesh had been killed after they tried to attack its troops. (File/AFP)
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

Dozens of Daesh fighters surrender to US-backed forces in group’s final enclave

  • “Our fighters advanced deep into areas controlled by the terrorist organization and established a number of new points,” SDF said
  • The push follows clashes and air strikes by the US-led coalition
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Dozens of Daesh fighters accompanied by women and children surrendered to US-backed forces in the group’s final enclave in Syria on Thursday.   

Earlier, US-backed fighters besieging Daesh’s final shred of territory in eastern Syria said they had pushed further into the enclave following clashes and air strikes by the US-led coalition.
“Our fighters advanced deep into areas controlled by the terrorist organization and established a number of new points, following clashes in which terrorists sustained a number of deaths and injuries,” a statement from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) press office said.

It said 15 members of Daesh had been killed after they tried to attack SDF troops.

 

 

Topics: Syria Daesh

Related

0
World
Australia won’t risk lives returning Daesh refugees from Syria
0
Middle-East
Daesh blitzed into surrender as defeat looms in Syria

Turkey, Russia eye closer coordination on Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have been working closely to end the fighting in Syria. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 March 2019
AFP
0

Turkey, Russia eye closer coordination on Syria

  • Regime ally Russia and Turkey, which supports rebels, have been on opposite sides in the Syrian war
  • “We are working on a joint coordination center,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said
Updated 14 March 2019
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey and Russia are discussing a “coordination center” to better manage their operations in Syria’s rebel-controlled Idlib province, Turkey’s defense minister said.
Regime ally Russia and Turkey, which supports rebels, have been on opposite sides in the Syrian war.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have been working closely to end the fighting. A Russian-Turkish deal for a demilitarised zone last year protected the Idlib rebel bastion.
The two countries and Ankara are already preparing joint patrols around the northwestern Syrian region.
“We are working on a joint coordination center,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said after a meeting Wednesdayg, according to a ministry statement on Thursday.
His remarks came as Russian jets carried out air strikes in Idlib on Wednesday, the first such attacks since the Turkish-Russian deal was signed in September as a way to prevent major bloodshed.
At least 13 civilians, including six infants were killed in the raids, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor that relies on sources inside Syria.
Earlier this month, Turkey said its forces and Russians would begin ground patrols around Idlib province as part of their cease-fire deal.
Idlib is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
HTS in January took control of the administration of Idlib’s region where three million people have been protected.
A Turkish-backed National Liberation Front controls part of the rebel stronghold.
The Russian-Turkish agreement was supposed to see hard-line jihadists withdraw from Idlib but they never did.
The cease-fire has held except for sporadic bombardments and skirmishes, avoiding an all-out Syrian military assault.

Topics: Syria Russia Turkey

Related

0
World
EU parliament calls for freeze on Turkey’s membership talks
0
Middle-East
Turkey arrests Danish Daesh suspect sought by Interpol: state media

Latest updates

Hong Kong suspends UBS, fines it and other top banks $100m for IPO failures
0
Iraq cuts oil exports in line with OPEC deal: minister
0
Turkey, Russia eye closer coordination on Syria
0
Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways reports third year of losses
0
Tel Aviv deploys zombie lights for mobile-obsessed walkers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.