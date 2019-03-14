Dozens of Daesh fighters surrender to US-backed forces in group’s final enclave

BEIRUT: Dozens of Daesh fighters accompanied by women and children surrendered to US-backed forces in the group’s final enclave in Syria on Thursday.

Earlier, US-backed fighters besieging Daesh’s final shred of territory in eastern Syria said they had pushed further into the enclave following clashes and air strikes by the US-led coalition.

“Our fighters advanced deep into areas controlled by the terrorist organization and established a number of new points, following clashes in which terrorists sustained a number of deaths and injuries,” a statement from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) press office said.

It said 15 members of Daesh had been killed after they tried to attack SDF troops.