India, Pakistan officials meet to discuss border opening for Sikh pilgrims

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh religion, had settled in what is now Pakistan’s Kartarpur where the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib shrine is located, above. (AFP)
  • The two countries plan to give special permits to devotees to access the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib shrine in Pakistan
  • The shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border
NEW DELHI: Officials from India and Pakistan met Thursday amid easing tensions to discuss opening a visa-free border crossing to allow pilgrims to easily visit a Sikh shrine just inside Pakistan.
India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said the talks started after a Pakistani delegation crossed over to the Indian side. Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal is heading the Pakistani delegation.
Instead of visas, the two countries plan to give special permits to devotees to access the shrine, the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal border district.
Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh religion, had settled in what is now Pakistan’s Kartarpur, where he spent the last 18 years of his life. The shrine was built after Guru Nanak died in 16th century.
The shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border. Indian Sikhs often gather on bluffs to view the site from the Indian side.
It’s unclear how long the construction of a border corridor would take or when the crossing will actually open.
Tensions between India and Pakistan flared last month after a suicide attack killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. The Indian air force launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, saying it was targeting militants it blamed for the bombing.
Pakistan retaliated and said it shot down two Indian air force planes. One pilot was captured and later released. India says it lost only one plane. Tensions have eased since.

Topics: India Pakistan

Death toll rises to nine in collapsed Lagos school building

  • At least eight children rescued from rubble
  • School was on third floor of three-story building
LAGOS: Another body has been recovered from the rubble of a building housing a school that collapsed in Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos, rescue workers said Thursday, taking the death toll to nine.

“We worked through the night and one body was recovered,” the southwest coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said.

The dilapidated building in the densely populated Lagos Island area of the city came down without warning on Wednesday morning.

Locals, firefighters and other emergency services workers picked through the rubble to find those trapped, in chaotic scenes.

Thirty-seven people were rescued alive, Farinloye said on Wednesday night.

Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode said the building had been earmarked for demolition and a nursery and primary school was being run illegally on one of its floors.

School bags, toys and clothes were among the piles of rubble as a bulldozer tried to clear a path through wreckage.

Shopworker Adeniyi Afolabi, who lives nearby, gave the name of the school as the Ohen Nursery and Primary, and said there were 144 pupils in attendance on Wednesday.

Another local, Zion Munachi, also confirmed the name and the number of pupils. Both said not all children were at the school because of sports activities.

Joshua Yang, of the Lagos State Fire Service, said the nursery area of the building had now been cleared.

“There are no persons left in the rubble,” he told the TVC News channel.

Building collapses are tragically common in Nigeria, where building regulations are routinely flouted.

In September 2014, 116 people died — 84 of them South Africans — when a six-story guesthouse collapsed at the Lagos church complex of celebrity televangelist TB Joshua.

An inquiry found extra floors had been added without planning permission.

In 2016, at least 60 people were killed when the roof collapsed at a church in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, in the south.

Topics: Nigeria Building collapse School children Lagos

