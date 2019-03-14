Tel Aviv deploys zombie lights for mobile-obsessed walkers

You are here

The pilot program is limited to a single intersection in central Tel Aviv for now, but may be expanded if the zombie lights prove effective. (AFP)
TEL AVIV: Tel Aviv has taken its first steps toward assisting pedestrians distracted by their smartphones by embedding LED stoplights at crosswalks.
The municipality installed the “zombie traffic lights” Monday aiming to minimize accidents between vehicles and inattentive pedestrians at crosswalks.
Tomer Dror, head of Traffic Management Division at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, says the aim is to reduce accidents caused by “pedestrians that are focused too much on the smartphone, and less on the traffic around them.”
Dror says the idea is to “put the road into their eyes.”
Similar systems have already been used in Australia, Singapore and the Netherlands.
For now, the pilot program is limited to a single intersection in central Tel Aviv, but the municipality says it will expand the zombie lights if it proves effective.

Police arrests ten in India for playing PUBG, calls it ‘demon in every house’

AHMEDABAD, India: Indian police have arrested ten university students for playing PUBG, the hugely popular smartphone game described by one minister as a “demon in every house.”
The arrests occurred Wednesday in western Gujarat state, where local authorities enforced an outright ban on PUBG last week over concerns about its impact on the “behavior, conduct and language” of those playing it.
The students were released on bail later the same day, police inspector V.S. Vanzara said Thursday.
Another police official, Rohit Raval, told the Indian Express newspaper the game was “highly addictive and the accused were so engrossed in playing” they did not even see police approaching.
Gujarat is the only Indian state to ban the game — which has been downloaded more than 100 million times around the world.
But concern has been raised in other parts of the country, where close to half a billion people are online and cheap smartphones and data plans are bringing more first-time users into the digital realm.
Parents and educators say the game incites violence and distracts students from their studies.
A minister in coastal Goa state described the PUBG as “a demon in every house.” Last month, a mother complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her son’s addiction to online games during a public interaction and he replied: “Is this the PUBG one?“
Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series “The Hunger Games,” PUBG is free to download and pits players stranded on islands against one another in a virtual fight to the death.

