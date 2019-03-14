You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways reports third year of losses
﻿

Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways reports third year of losses

The government-owned Etihad Airways has lost $4.75 billion in the last three years. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
0

Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways reports third year of losses

  • Etihad reported losses of $1.52 billion for 2017 and $1.95 billion in 2016
  • Etihad blamed ‘challenging market conditions and effects of an increase in fuel prices’ in part for the loss
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
0

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said Thursday it lost $1.28 billion in 2018, the third-straight year the government-owned long-haul carrier has lost over a billion dollars.

Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of $4.75 billion as its strategy of aggressively buying stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia to compete against Emirates and fellow rival Qatar Airways exposed the company to major losses.

In the time since, it has embarked on a cost-cutting initiative and recently announced it would restructure planned aircraft purchases from Airbus and Boeing.

“Our transformation is instilling a renewed sense of confidence in our customers, our partners and our people,” Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas said in a statement announcing the results.

The airline reported revenues of $5.86 billion in 2018, down from $6 billion in 2017. It flew 17.8 million passengers last year, down from 18.6 million the year prior.

Previously, Etihad reported losses of $1.52 billion for 2017 and $1.95 billion in 2016. It blamed “challenging market conditions and effects of an increase in fuel prices” in part for the loss in 2018.

Abu Dhabi’s rulers launched Etihad in 2003, competing with the established Dubai government-owned carrier Emirates that flies out of Dubai International Airport only 115 kilometers away. Last year, Etihad began loaning pilots to Emirates under a new program.

In February, Etihad said that it will take delivery of five Airbus A350-1000, 26 Airbus A321neos and six Boeing 777-9 aircraft “over the coming years.” The airline said it also will continue to accept its orders for Boeing 787 Dreamliners, without elaborating.

It said its remaining orders will be affected by “rescheduling, restructuring or reduction.” In its 2013 purchase, Etihad made orders for 87 Airbus and 56 Boeing aircraft. Etihad currently has a fleet of 106 aircraft.

Both Emirates and Etihad have seen business hurt by President Donald Trump’s travel bans affecting Muslim-majority nations and stricter rules on electronics in cabins.

The two airlines are government-owned carriers in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. Both compete in the long-haul carrier market, using their nation’s location between East and West to their advantage.

Topics: aviation Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways restructures Airbus, Boeing jet orders
0
Business & Economy
Etihad proposes to invest in Jet Airways at 49% discount

Malaysia issues Goldman Sachs with show-cause letter on 1MDB probe

Updated 14 March 2019
Reuters
0

Malaysia issues Goldman Sachs with show-cause letter on 1MDB probe

  • A show-cause letter typically requires the recipient to explain why they should not be subject to disciplinary action
  • Goldman Sachs has consistently denied wrongdoing on the 1MDB case
Updated 14 March 2019
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s securities commission said on Thursday that it has issued a show-cause letter to Goldman Sachs, which is embroiled in multi-jurisdictional investigations into Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
A show-cause letter typically requires the recipient to explain why they should not be subject to disciplinary action.
“We have issued a show cause to Goldman Sachs,” the chairman of the Malaysia Securities Commission, Syed Zaid Albar, said at a press conference on Thursday.
However, he did not say when the letter was issued or provide any details about its contents. If the commission finds a financial institution violated regulations, its powers include issuing fines or revoking operating licenses.
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apart from facing civil lawsuits, Goldman Sachs is being investigated by Malaysian authorities and the US Department of Justice for its role as underwriter and arranger of three bonds that raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB.
Goldman Sachs has consistently denied wrongdoing and said certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB had lied to the bank about the use of the proceeds from the bond sales.

Topics: Malaysia 1MDB

Related

0
World
Ex-Goldman banker to finish Malaysia legal process before US extradition
0
Business & Economy
Malaysia: Goldman Sachs must pay, apology not enough

Latest updates

Turkey, Russia eye closer coordination on Syria
0
Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways reports third year of losses
0
Tel Aviv deploys zombie lights for mobile-obsessed walkers
0
Police arrests ten in India for playing PUBG, calls it ‘demon in every house’
0
UN to seek multi-billion dollar aid pledges for Syria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.