Aamir Khan to star in Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

Aamir Khan will play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha, based on Tom Hanks’s character in the 1994 multiple-award-winning US classic. (AFP)
MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan announced on Thursday that he is to star in an official Hindi-language remake of hit American movie “Forrest Gump.”
Khan will play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha, based on Tom Hanks’s character in the 1994 multiple-award-winning US classic.
“I have always loved ‘Forrest Gump’ as a script. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family,” Khan told reporters in Mumbai on his 54th birthday.
“Forrest Gump” won six Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks.
The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.
It centers on the life of a dim-witted but kind man whose life mirrors key events in America in the 20th century.
Khan, who last appeared in box office flop “Thugs of Hindostan,” said he would lose 20 kilograms (45 pounds) for the role.
“I have to be lean and slim,” he explained, adding that shooting would start in October.
Hollywood blockbusters have long inspired the Mumbai-based Hindi film industry.
Action-thriller “Kaante” (2002) was influenced by Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” while “Sarkar” (2005) was likened to “The Godfather” and “Chachi 420” was similar to “Mrs Doubtfire,” although they weren’t official remakes.
Khan’s adaptation of “Forrest Gump” is expected to hit screens next year. Khan said the rights to the movie were bought from Paramount.
An official remake of 2014 Hollywood film “The Fault in Our Stars” is also in the works.

Topics: film Aamir Khan Bollywood Forrest Gump Hollywood

World-renowned Saudi artist returns to Hijazi roots for exhibition project

Updated 14 March 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

World-renowned Saudi artist returns to Hijazi roots for exhibition project

  • Sarah Al-Abdali has grand designs for historic Jeddah property built by her great-grandfather
Updated 14 March 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

JEDDAH: An internationally celebrated Saudi artist has returned to her roots to stage an exhibition in a historic building close to her heart.

Sarah Al-Abdali, whose source of artistic inspiration is her identity as a Hijazi, has taken part in prestigious festivals around the world including Venice and London.

But now the 30-year-old is working on a project to turn “an architectural masterpiece,” built by her great-grandfather in the old Al-Balad district of Jeddah, into a museum and gallery. She currently has an exhibition of her work on display there.

Jeddah-born Al-Abdali was only 17 when she stumbled across the distinctive Bait Sharbatly property while out for a walk in Al-Balad. She told Arab News that her great-grandfather’s house was different than all the others in the area.

“I was bewildered as to why I didn’t know about such heritage,” said Al-Abdali. “It’s an architectural masterpiece. It inspired me to question everything and started my career as an artist. So, I thought it would be amazing to hold my exhibition in there.

“We are working to make the house into a museum with collections that will highlight the history of the property and how it was built. It wasn’t a residential house and for some time it served as the Egyptian Embassy,” she added.

Al-Abdali originates from Hijaz in the western region of Saudi Arabia and draws inspiration from the land, architecture and heritage of the area for her art work. Her exploration of the Arabic language, culture and philosophy and how to weave it into art and illustrations, has been the key to her unique take on life. 

“I see my journey as an artist as starting from my identity as a Hijazi,” she said. “I constantly question myself and explore the identities, history and heritage of Hijaz.”

Al-Abdali has participated in international art festivals such as Rhizoma in the 55th Venice Biennale (2013) and #cometogether by Edge of Arabia East of London (2012), and she has also exhibited in high-profile venues including the Saatchi Gallery and the British Museum, both in London. 

Many of her paintings are centered around women, depicting her imagined scenes of times gone by.

Al-Abdali said: “Looking at the history of Hijaz, I am fascinated by the strength of its women. They have strong characters, even in my own family, and I think that portrayal comes out naturally in my art.

“I focus on highlighting the social structure of Hijaz. Usually art related to Hijaz highlights either spirituality or architecture, but you never find out about the people who live there, their characters and their stories.

“More than anything I try to tell the stories of those people. I am fascinated by the tales I was told about Hijazi women throughout history.”

Al-Abdali also creates her own paints and pigments and works with natural materials. “If I am using ceramics, I use handmade ceramics. I like to merge traditional techniques with the modern way, and experiment with my materials while maintaining the traditional essence of the work.”

She added: “My work mostly focuses on the human touch and lost traditions. I have studied Islamic arts and feel a responsibility to continue that art in a very traditional, contemporary way.

“Most of my work is about the power of detail, working with basic materials and highlighting the craft of the artist which is a concept highly lacking in the contemporary art scene internationally and locally.”

Topics: Hijazi culture Sarah Al-Abdali Rhizoma Edge of Arabia East of London Bait Sharbatly Saudi entertainment

