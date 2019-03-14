Al-Jubeir: Solving the Syrian crisis will lead to withdrawal of Iran’s forces and militias

You are here

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir at the donor conference on Syria in Brussels on March 14, 2019. (Al-Ekhbariya)
  • Al-Jubeir was speaking at a donor conference on Syria in Brussels, which raised $7 billion in pledges to help civilians
  • Iran’s militay and proxy forces in Syria are expected to face greater scrutiny as the war winds down
LONDON: Solving the Syrian crisis will lead to the withdrawal of Iran’s forces and its “terrorist militias,” Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said Thursday. 

Al-Jubeir was speaking at a donors conference on Syria in Brussels, which raised $7 billion in pledges to help civilians.

His comments come as Iran’s militay and proxy forces in Syria are expected to face greater scrutiny as Bashar Al-Assad’s victory in the war becomes more certain. 

Saudi Arabia along with Arab countries and their Western allies have called for Iran to remove its forces from the country as the war comes to an end.

The Iranian militias, along with Russian air power, were crucial to the Syrian president gaining the upper hand in the eight-year conflict, which started after he brutally cracked down on Arab Spring protests.

Iran’s involvement in the war came as part of a broader policy of intervening in conflicts in the region to extend Iranian influence.

Both Jordan and Israel have expressed deep concern over the presence of Iranian militias near their Syrian borders. Israel has increasingly targeted the militias' operations in Syria with airstrikes.

At the meeting, Al-Jubeir also said there is consensus on beginning the political process in Syria after the formation of a constitutional committee.

The UN said it hopes to convene the committee as soon as possible in a key step towards ending the fighting.

Al-Jubeir said there needed to be a “safe and dignified” return for Syrian refugees who had fled the conflict. 

The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced about half of Syria’s pre-war 22 million population.

While in Brussels, Al-Jubeir met the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri and the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Saudi Press Agency Reported.

He also met the UK’s Envoy to Syria Martin Longden, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and the US Envoy to Syria James Jeffrey.

  • Sharqiah Season is the first of 11 scheduled festivals planned for Saudi Arabia in 2019
  • The festival features more than 80 events in Eastern Province cities, including Dammam, Dhahran, Alkhobar, Al-Ahsa and Jubail
ALKHOBAR: The opening night of Sharqiah Season on Thursday drew crowds of Saudis to the Alkhobar Corniche, despite strong winds and sprinklings of rain earlier in the day. Groups of friends stopping to take selfies and families with young children in tow wandered through the Entertainment Boulevard, lined with food stalls selling karak and koshari.

“What’s happening in Sharqiah is humongous, to tell you the truth, and it’s only the first day,” said Labeed Assidmi, who was selling nostalgic Saudi pins under his label Pinnizer at a booth in the Crystal Market near the front gate.

“Everyone is so excited to see what’s going to happen next. People are almost overwhelmed, hardly sure of where to go first with all the choices that they have. They don’t want to miss anything. It’s a great vibe.”

Farther along the Corniche, another gate led into the Cultural Village, which featured booths representing the different provinces of Saudi Arabia, with craftsmen weaving baskets and making clay zamzam jars. Families had picnics on the grass, waiting for the opening night fireworks and light show to be projected onto the Khobar Water Tower.

Earlier in the day, the Sharqiah Season began with the opening of an exhibit featuring the work of Leonardo da Vinci at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra). 

The exhibit showcased some of Leonardo’s original sketches, with several screens showing videos detailing how his designs have continued to inspire scientists and inventors in the modern era.

While many of the events during the 17-day festival take place in the evening, Ithra is hosting a few daytime exhibits, including an interactive show featuring another great master, Vincent van Gogh, the opening of which was delayed.

Sharqiah Season is the first of 11 scheduled festivals planned for Saudi Arabia in 2019. In a collaborative effort by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, the General Entertainment Authority, the General Culture Authority and the General Sports Authority, the project aims to deliver an extensive entertainment experience for both Saudis and visitors to the kingdom.

The festival features more than 80 events in Eastern Province cities, including Dammam, Dhahran, Alkhobar, Al-Ahsa and Jubail. Future seasons will focus on different areas of Saudi Arabia, with different entertainment options for each city. Upcoming seasons will focus on different areas, and also different parts of the year, such as Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha.

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, said in a statement that  the organization’s participation in the festival aligns with its goal of improving the quality of life in the Kingdom, and discovering local talent in various entertainment industries. 

He also highlighted the importance of the entertainment sector and its contribution to the economy and the creation of jobs for locals, all important aspects of Vision 2030.

