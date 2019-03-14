You are here

The Aston Martin logo on the front of a car at a dealership in Singapore June 1, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 14 March 2019
Reuters
  • Daniel Craig will be taking to the wheel of the luxury car company’s new 250,000 British pound ($330,000) Rapide E, its first electric car
LONDON: Famous for his high speed car chases, James Bond is hardly an obvious tree hugger. But the world’s best known spy has apparently gone green, with British media reporting on Thursday that he is switching to an electric Aston Martin.
The suave secret agent, played by Daniel Craig, will be taking to the wheel of the luxury car company’s new 250,000 British pound ($330,000) Rapide E, its first electric car, in the 25th Bond movie, the reports said.
Aston Martin confirmed it was manufacturing a limited edition of 155 models of the car, but refused to say whether ‘007’ would be driving one in the film due out next year.
Britain’s Sun newspaper reported that the decision was spearheaded by the film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga, quoting an insider who described him as a “total tree-hugger.”
“Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled ‘too PC’ (politically correct), but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero emission vehicle,” the insider was quoted as saying.
American Fukunaga replaced British director Danny Boyle, who pulled out of the movie last year due to “creative differences.”
Craig will be playing Bond for a fifth time in the as yet untitled movie. It is expected to be his last stint as the secret agent created by author Ian Fleming in 1953.
Powered by an 800-volt battery system, the Rapide E is expected to have a top speed of 155mph (250 kph) with a 0-60mph acceleration time of under 4 seconds, according to Aston Martin.
But there is one snag — Bond may have to find somewhere to plug in after 200 miles.
Global automakers are planning a $300 billion surge in spending on electric vehicle technology over the next five to 10 years, according to a Reuters analysis.
The growth is driven largely by environmental concerns and government policy, and supported by rapid technological advances that have improved battery cost, range and charging time. ($1 = 0.7553 pounds)

Glamour Beauty is an online shopping platform that offers a wide range of beauty products, many of which are not readily available in the region, at reasonable prices.

On the store’s website you can browse products in categories such as makeup, bags, scarves and care products. The makeup section includes a reasonable selection of quality brands, for example, while the care products are further divided into hair care, skin care and body care. You can find a good range of items, from organic oils to Korean skin-care products.

While some unscrupulous online sellers claim to offer branded items that turn out to be fake, Glamour Beauty customers can rest easy, safe in the knowledge that all the items it sells are authentic. The store is based in Jeddah, and offers customers in the city same-day delivery, but can ship anywhere in Saudi Arabia.

