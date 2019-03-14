You are here

  • Home
  • British MPs vote to ask for Brexit delay
﻿

British MPs vote to ask for Brexit delay

Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Parliament, following the vote on extending the Brexit negotiating period in London. (Reuters)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
0

British MPs vote to ask for Brexit delay

  • Parliament voted by 412 in favor and 202 against on the government’s proposal to delay Brexit
  • MPs have twice rejected the deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May with the other 27 EU nations
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Britain’s parliament on Thursday voted to ask the European Union to delay Brexit until at least June and head off a potentially calamitous end to their 46-year partnership in two weeks.
MPs, however, also voted against a proposal to hold a second referendum during the delay, dealing a blow to the hopes of pro-EU campaigners.
Britain is barrelling toward the March 29 Brexit deadline with no approved EU withdrawal agreement and a prime minister who appears to have lost control over her bickering cabinet.
Anxious businesses are pleading for action and US President Donald Trump waded in to pronounce himself “surprised to see how badly it has all gone.”
A sense of chaos filled the House of Commons this week as lawmakers held a series of votes on ideas about what they could do next.
MPs have twice rejected the deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May with the other 27 EU nations — in January and on Tuesday.
They voted on Wednesday not to leave without an agreement but without any firm roadmap on the way forward three years after Brexit was launched in a bitterly divisive referendum.
The plan they all finally agreed on — after turning down four other proposals — was submitted by May herself: to ask EU leaders to postpone Brexit.
The motion also included a proposal to hold a third vote early next week on May’s twice-rejected deal.
It passed by a 412-202 margin, providing some welcome respite to the prime minister.
May had already lost her voice earlier in the week and did not appear to speak before the chamber after all the voting had wound down for the day.
“All of us now have the opportunity and responsibility to work together to find a solution to the crisis facing this country, where the government has so dramatically failed to do so,” said Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour party.
European Union leaders must now unanimously approve the delay. They will meet at a summit in Brussels on March 21-22.
A “no deal” exit on March 29 is still theoretically possible if May’s deal is voted down for a third time next week and the EU 27 fail to approve an extension.
EU leaders have said they would consider any request from London but that regarding a delay they would need to know for how long — and what for.
May’s plan of action is to hold a third vote on her agreement with Brussels by Wednesday.
If it were approved, she would then ask Brussels to delay the Brexit date until June 30 to allow the treaty to be ratified.
But she warned on Wednesday that if her deal were rejected next week, Brexit could be postponed for much longer.
A delay would also see Britain take part in European Parliament elections in May — bizarrely re-immersing the country in EU politics after Brexit was originally meant to have gone into effect.
EU Council chief Donald Tusk said Thursday that the bloc could approve a long postponement “if the UK finds it necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy and build consensus around it.”
He reflected Brussels’ long-standing position that a closer relationship is possible if May is willing to compromise — notably by abandoning her opposition to joining an EU customs union.
May’s deal has been blocked chiefly by disagreement over the so-called Irish “backstop” — a measure to keep trade flowing and avoid friction at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney spoke of a possible Brexit postponement of 21 months, saying: “It would give a long reflection period for the British political system to look at how they want to approach Brexit again.”
But other European leaders have warned that London must define a clear purpose to any extension.
The parliamentary deadlock reflects the deep divisions that remain in Britain three years after the referendum.
Parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly failed to approve an amendment calling for a second Brexit referendum.
Only 85 MPs voted in favor and 334 voted against — a disappointment for many of the 48 percent of Britons who had voted in 2016 to stay in the EU.
The “People’s Vote” campaign said it was premature to push for a referendum now, knowing the motion would be defeated.
Labour supports the idea of a second referendum in principle, but asked its MPs to abstain.

Topics: Brexit EU

Related

0
World
British MPs set to vote on delaying Brexit
0
World
Brexit set for delay after May wounded by rejection of ‘no-deal’

Father of Daesh teenager Shamima Begum asks UK to let her return

Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Father of Daesh teenager Shamima Begum asks UK to let her return

  • Ahmed Ali says UK should restore his British-born daughter’s citizenship
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

 DHAKA: The father of Shamima Begum, the British teenager of Bangladeshi descent who ran away to join Daesh in Syria, said his daughter’s British citizenship should be restored, and asked that she be allowed to return to the country. 

In 2015, Shamima Begum left her parents’ home in the Bethnal Green district of London to travel to Syria along with two of her friends. All three went on to marry Daesh fighters there.

Begum married a Dutch member of Daesh, and lived with him in the group’s territory for four years. In that time, she gave birth to two children, both of whom died of malnutrition.

Last week, her third child died in a detention camp in Syria, where Begum is now living. 

Begum has repeatedly stated that she wants to return to London, but UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has revoked her citizenship. He has suggested that Begum should go to Bangladesh, her country of origin. 

Her family has insisted that Begum is not a dual citizen of the UK and Bangladesh. Her case is currently pending in the courts.

“Shamima is a British citizen by birth and has never visited Bangladesh, so there is no question of bringing her to Bangladesh,” Begum’s father, Ahmed Ali, told Arab News in an interview on Tuesday evening at his home in the village of Sunamgonj, some 200 km from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

“My wife Asma Begum also appealed to the UK authorities on Monday to restore Shamima’s citizenship and bring her back,” he added. “I would like to visit the UK to join with my wife to fight the legal battle to the last.”

Ali said he and Asma had not yet decided if they would apply for Bangladeshi citizenship for their daughter. 

On March 11, Asma Begum appealed to the British home secretary to “reconsider” her daughter’s citizenship.

Her attorney, Dr. Farooq Bajwa, said in the petition: “Mrs. Begum requests this reconsideration as an act of mercy, on the basis of the following new information, namely the death of her newborn son as reported by the BBC on 8 March, 2019.” 

The petition continued: “As far as we are aware, the British government did not ask for the views of, nor consult with, the government of Bangladesh on whether or not Shamima used to hold dual nationality before the decision of depriving (her of) citizenship.”

Masudur Rahman, director general of the external publicity wing of the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, said the government was “deeply concerned that Shamima has been erroneously identified as a holder of dual citizenship.” 

“Bangladesh asserts that she is not a Bangladeshi citizen,” he told Arab News. 

“She is a British citizen by birth and has never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh. She never visited Bangladesh in the past despite her parental lineage. So, there is no question of her being allowed to enter Bangladesh.”

In interviews last month, Begum said she wanted to return to Britain but also played down the severity of Daesh’s crimes and said she did not regret joining the caliphate. 

Her remarks have sparked a debate in the West about whether governments have a responsibility to repatriate their citizens who joined Daesh. Thousands of foreign Daesh fighters are currently being held in detention facilities in Syria and Iraq. 

Begum’s father said his daughter deserved to be allowed to return to the UK because she was just 15 when she fled home. He described her as “simple and naïve” and easily trusting of people. 

“It was a total brainwash,” said Ali, who moved back to Bangladesh from London more than two decades ago and lives there with his second wife.

He described Begum, the youngest of four daughters, as an introvert who focused on school but was “modern and progressive” and resisted attending religious gatherings. 

“I didn’t notice anything abnormal in Shamima even during the last meeting I had with her just two months before her joining Daesh,” Ali said. 

“We discussed some family affairs and she was the same, just like other girls of her age.

“Even on the day of her disappearance, her mum accompanied her to catch the bus to her school. And after a few hours that very day, sitting in Bangladesh, I (learned) that Shamima had left the UK to join (Daesh).”

 Ali also suggested that Begum’s school and British immigration were, in some respects, culpable for his daughter’s predicament. 

“One month before Shamima’s disappearance along with her two classmates, another girl from the same school and same class had fled and joined Daesh,” Ali claimed. 

“What did the school do during this period to counsel their students? And how did a teenager like Shamima (get past) British immigration authorities with a fake passport and a different identity?”

He added that he believed Shamima should be questioned by a neutral body, free from the influence of Syrian authorities. 

Barrister Tanjibul Alam, a renowned Bangladeshi immigration and human rights lawyer, said the UK could not render Begum “stateless.” He said that the UK’s decision to revoke her citizenship was “contrary to British convention and quite unprecedented,” calling it a “racially biased decision.”

Alam said that even if the British Home Office denied Shamima’s latest mercy petition, she could then file an appeal with the High Court.

“If (her appeal is) rejected by the High Court, she will still have the option to continue the legal battle with the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court,” Alam said, adding that her parents also needed to apply for her Bangladeshi citizenship. 

Barrister Rumin Farhana, assistant international affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said that, according to Bangladesh’s citizenship laws, the government would have to accept Begum’s application for citizenship because her parents were originally from Bangladesh.

“There is no question of choice in this regard,” Farhana told Arab News. 

“Her citizenship would have been automatically canceled due to having British citizenship. But, in this case, Shamima (is eligible for) Bangladeshi citizenship since she is below the age of 21.”

Topics: Shamima Begum Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Shamima Begum’s Dutch husband wants to return to the Netherlands with her
0
Middle-East
Daesh teenager Shamima Begum moved from Syria camp after death threats

Latest updates

Father of Daesh teenager Shamima Begum asks UK to let her return
0
Two rockets fired from Gaza at Tel Aviv area: army
0
Afghan forces, supporters of regional leader clash inside key city
0
British MPs vote to ask for Brexit delay
0
Hamas security break up Gaza protests
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.