You are here

  • Home
  • Court rules gunmaker Remington can be sued over US massacre
﻿

Court rules gunmaker Remington can be sued over US massacre

In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same make and model used by Adam Lanza in the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting, during a hearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
0

Court rules gunmaker Remington can be sued over US massacre

  • The attack just before Christmas in 2012 left 20 school children and six staffers dead
  • The gunman used a Remington-made Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle in the attack
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
0
NEW YORK: Connecticut’s supreme court ruled Thursday that US gunmaker Remington can be sued over the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook elementary school in which one of its weapons was used.
The attack just before Christmas left 20 school children and six staffers dead.
The 4-3 ruling by the state court raised hopes among the victims’ families of punishing the marketers of the powerful Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle used by the shooter, Adam Lanza.
It also sets a precedent that could lead to more lawsuits against manufacturers whose guns are used in mass shootings.
The ruling on Thursday overturned a lower court’s judgment rejecting the lawsuit, which charged that Remington Outdoor Co., arms distributor Camfour, and the Connecticut store which sold the gun used in the massacre could be held liable.
Lanza was a 20-year-old with known developmental disabilities who lived at home with his mother when he carried out the attack.
His mother, a gun enthusiast, had bought him the AR-15-style Bushmaster XM15-E2S semi-automatic rifle more than two years before the shooting. Lanza murdered his mother before assaulting the school, and killed himself afterward.
The lawsuit alleged that Remington and the other two defendants are culpable because they knowingly marketed a military grade weapon that is “grossly unsuited” for civilian use yet had become the gun most used in mass shootings.
A Washington Post database says there have been 162 mass shootings in the United States since 1966, but many of the deadliest incidents have occurred in the past few years.
The plaintiffs alleged that the gun was marketed immorally and unscrupulously, sold on its war-fighting capabilities to civilians who would never experience combat.
That included, they alleged, popularizing the AR-15 in combat and mass shooting-type situations through the type of violent video games that Lanza was known to play.
They specifically cited Remington’s marketing of high-capacity magazines, which have only combat utility, for use with the gun.
They noted that video games feature shooters using multiple high capacity magazines, and that Lanza attacked the school with ten 30-round magazines.
“Prior to December 14, 2012, assault rifles like the Bushmaster XM15-E2S had been used to kill in department stores and fast food chains, at offices and homecoming parties, on courthouse steps, and in schools,” the suit said.
“Despite the unreasonable risks associated with selling assault rifles under these circumstances, defendants continued to market, promote and sell AR-15s to consumers.”
The court ruled that, even though the US Congress passed a law in 2005 that explicitly immunized gunmakers when their products are used in crimes, Remington could still be sued on the grounds that its marketing violated Connecticut’s unfair trade practice laws.
Congress did not seek to fully protect gunmakers and dealers from practices that promote criminal conduct, the judges said in their ruling.
Hence, they said, “it falls to a jury to decide whether the promotional schemes alleged in the present case rise to the level of illegal trade practices and whether fault for the tragedy can be laid at their feet.”
David Wheeler, whose son Ben was one of the Sandy Hook victims, said “there’s a reason why this particular consumer product is the one that is used by people who want to inflict the most damage.”
There have been examples, “time and time again,” he said.
Joshua Koskoff, a lawyer who represented families at an earlier hearing, said the ruling shows that nobody is above the law — “even a gun company that is powerful... that’s politically connected.”
The group Connecticut Against Gun Violence said the state supreme court decision “will force the companies to reveal internal communications that they have fought to keep out of the public eye.”
pmh/wd/tu/it/dw

Several dead in terror attacks on two New Zealand mosques

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
AP
Reuters
AFP
0

Several dead in terror attacks on two New Zealand mosques

  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attacks as "one of New Zealand's darkest days"
  • Local media reported at least nine people were dead and many more wounded
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
AP Reuters AFP
0

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: Many people were killed and injured at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday when at least one gunman opened fire on worshippers.

"This is one of New Zealand's darkest days," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. "Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence." 

New Zealand's Police Commissioner Mike Bush said "as far as we know" multiple fatalities occurred at two mosques and that one person in custody. Police said they were not sure if others were involved, and people should stay away from mosques.

The mosques were packed with worshippers gathering for Friday afternoon prayers at the Masjid Al Noor, and members of the Bangladesh cricket team were arriving when the shooter opened fire.

Local media reported at least nine people were dead and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an “active shooter.”

Witnesses told media that a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle had started randomly shooting people in the Al Noor mosque.

The New Zealand Herald reported there was a second shooting at the Linwood Masjid in suburban Linwood.

A man who lives near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch said many people were dead there. A witness to a second shooting told New Zealand media he saw two wounded people being transported by rescuers afterward.

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque at about 1:45 p.m. and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

Peneha, who lives next door to the mosque, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in Peneha’s driveway, and fled.

Peneha said he then went into the mosque to try and help.

“I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque,” he said. “It’s unbelievable nutty. I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.”

He said he helped about five people recover in his home. He said one was slightly injured.

“I’ve lived next door to this mosque for about five years and the people are great, they’re very friendly,” he said. “I just don’t understand it.”

He said the gunman was white and was wearing a helmet with some kind of device on top, giving him a military-type appearance.

Mark Nichols told the Herald he heard about five gunshots and that a Friday prayer goer returned fire with a rifle or shotgun. Nichols said he saw two injured people being carried out on stretchers past his automotive shop and that both people appeared to be alive.

Radio New Zealand quoted a witness inside the mosque saying he heard shots fired and at least four people were lying on the ground and “there was blood everywhere.”

“Horrified to hear of Christchurch mosque shootings. There is never a justification for that sort of hatred,” said Amy Adams, a member of parliament from Christchurch.

The Bangladesh cricket team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in a third cricket test starting on Saturday.

"They were on the bus, which was just pulling up to the mosque when the shooting begun,” Mario Villavarayen, strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, told Reuters in a message. "They are shaken but good.”

Muslims account for just over 1 percent of New Zealand's population, a 2013 census showed.

"Many of those who would have been affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand," Ardern said.

"They may even be refugees here. They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home ... they are us. The persons who has perpetuated this violence against us ... have no place in New Zealand."

New Zealand historically has had only a handful of mass shootings events.

Topics: New Zealand Christchurch Masjid Al Noor

Related

0
World
Afghans bury victims of mosque attack as toll rises to 35
0
World
Manhunt after ‘extremist’ South Africa mosque attack

Latest updates

MtGox bitcoin founder gets suspended sentence for data tampering
0
Court rules gunmaker Remington can be sued over US massacre
0
Several dead in terror attacks on two New Zealand mosques
0
Philippines’ Duterte publicly names 46 officials under drug investigation
0
Regulators challenge Boeing to prove its Max jets are safe
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.