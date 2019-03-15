You are here

  • Home
  • MtGox bitcoin founder gets suspended sentence for data tampering
﻿

MtGox bitcoin founder gets suspended sentence for data tampering

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2017 French national Mark Karpeles, former CEO of collapsed Bitcoin exchange MtGox, attends a press conference after his first hearing in Tokyo. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
0

MtGox bitcoin founder gets suspended sentence for data tampering

  • Mark Karpeles was convicted for tampering with computer data but acquitted him over embezzlement charges
  • MtGox was shut down in 2014 after 850,000 bitcoins (worth half a billion dollars at that time) disappeared from its virtual vaults
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
0

TOKYO: A Japanese court sentenced the former high-flying creator of the MtGox bitcoin exchange to a suspended jail sentence of two and a half years Friday after finding him guilty of data manipulation.
The Tokyo District Court convicted Mark Karpeles, a 33-year-old computer whizz from France, for tampering with computer data but acquitted him over charges of embezzling millions from client accounts.
The sentence was suspended for four years.
In a summary of the ruling, the court said Karpeles had “harmed the users’ trust greatly” by manipulating data and “abused his expertise as an IT engineer and his position and authority.”
Prosecutors had claimed that Karpeles had pocketed some 341 million yen ($3 million) of client’s money and splashed it on a lavish lifestyle. They called for him to serve 10 years behind bars.
However, in throwing out the embezzlement charges, the judge said there was no financial damage done to MtGox and ruled that Karpeles did not intend to cause any damage.
The judge cited an expert opinion that said owners of small and medium enterprises often borrow funds without proper accounting and ruled that the court assumed Karpeles intended to return the money.
Karpeles entered the courtroom wearing a dark suit and black shoes and he bowed politely to the judge. He was motionless after the verdict was read out.
After the sentencing, the judge asked if Karpeles understood the sentence. Karpeles responded simply: “Yes, I did.”
MtGox was shut down in 2014 after 850,000 bitcoins (worth half a billion dollars at that time) disappeared from its virtual vaults.
The scandal left a trail of angry investors, rocked the virtual currency community, and dented confidence in the security of bitcoin.
At one point, MtGox claimed to be handling around 80 percent of all global bitcoin transactions.
During his trial, Karpeles apologized to customers for the company’s bankruptcy but denied both data falsification and embezzlement.
“I swear to God that I am innocent,” Karpeles, speaking in Japanese, told the three-judge panel hearing when his trial opened in 2017.
Karpeles always claimed the bitcoins were lost due to an external “hacking attack” and later claimed to have found some 200,000 coins in a “cold wallet” — a storage device not connected to other computers.
“Most people will not believe what I say. The only solution I have is to actually find the real culprits,” he told reporters his trial hearing in July 2017.
The acquittal on embezzlement came as a surprise as the vast majority of cases that come to trial in Japan end in a conviction.
Karpeles himself said in an interview with French business daily Les Echos on Wednesday that he had little chance of acquittal.
“All I can hope for is a light sentence which will mean I do not have to go back into detention and do forced work,” he said.
The Frenchman was first arrested in August 2015 and, in an echo of another high-profile case against former Nissan chief and compatriot Carlos Ghosn, was re-arrested several times on different charges.
Karpeles eventually won bail in July 2016 — nearly a year after his arrest — paying 10 million yen to secure his freedom pending a trial, which began in July 2017.
During his time on bail, Karpeles has been active on social media — notably voicing doubts about bitcoin and replying to some media questions about conditions in Japanese detention centers.
However, he has largely avoided commenting on his case in detail.
In many ways, the rollercoaster ride of Karpeles has mirrored that of the bitcoin cryptocurrency that made him rich.
At its height in December 2017, the value of a single bitcoin was around $20,000.
It has since slumped and is now worth just under $4,000.

 

 

Topics: MtGox bitcoin online fraud Mark Karpeles

Related

0
Business & Economy
Bitcoin sinks to new 13-month low
0
Business & Economy
Early bitcoin investors count winnings after volatile decade

Indian groups urge boycott of Chinese goods over stance on Pakistani militant

Toys are displayed inside a Chinese toy shop at a market in Kolkata, October 11, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 14 March 2019
Reuters
0

Indian groups urge boycott of Chinese goods over stance on Pakistani militant

  • China is India’s second biggest trading partner
  • Chinese products — from mobile phones made by companies such as Xiaomi Inc. to toys — are ubiquitous in India and trade between the countries
Updated 14 March 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: An influential Hindu nationalist group and an Indian traders body called on Thursday for a boycott of Chinese goods, to slap Beijing for blocking a move to put a Pakistani militant leader on a UN terrorist list following a suicide attack last month.
Regarded by Pakistan as its most reliable friend, China has repeatedly thwarted efforts to implement UN sanctions against Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the group that claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 40 paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 70 million traders, said it would burn Chinese goods on March 19 to “teach a lesson” to China.
“The time has come when China should suffer due to its proximity with Pakistan,” CAIT said in a statement. “The CAIT has launched a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods among the trading community of the country, calling the traders not to sell or buy Chinese goods.”
The United States, Britain and France asked the Security Council’s Islamic State and Al-Qaeda sanctions committee to subject the Jaish leader to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze.
But China a placed a “technical hold” on the proposal, saying it needed more time to consider, using the same stalling tactic it has used in the past.
Mounting impatience with Beijing’s stance was evident on social media on Thursday as #BoycottChineseProducts was the second-highest trending hashtag on Twitter in India.
Similar campaigns in the past have proved ineffectual.
China is India’s second biggest trading partner. Chinese products — from mobile phones made by companies such as Xiaomi Inc. to toys — are ubiquitous in India and trade between the countries grew to nearly $90 billion in the year ending March 2018.
The leader of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist group with close ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also called for a boycott of Chinese goods.
He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommending that India hit Beijing with higher tariffs.
“Government of India needs to take immediate action to raise tariff duties on all Chinese imports,” Ashwani MaHajjan said in the letter, seen by Reuters.
“China, which is already under economic stress, thanks to trade war initiated by US and other trade partners of China, will definitely realize the implications of the unjust action of protecting terrorists.”
India’s trade ministry said in an email the country can’t take any unilateral punitive action against a fellow member of the World Trade Organization.
A senior government official, who refused to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media, said there has been a move to “restrict” Chinese imports but that India was not in a position to replace products such as electronics
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley warned against any hasty reaction.
“It’s a diplomatic issue, and India will take a decision after a careful thought,” Jaitley told CNN-News18. “We’re not a small player on the global stage, but foreign policy issues are tackled in a measured way, not in a knee-jerk manner.”
With just weeks to go before a general election, India’s main opposition Congress party said Modi’s attempts to improve ties with China were not yielding results.
“Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India,” Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed message seeking comment on the boycott calls.
Renu Kohli, an independent economist in New Delhi, doubted whether any boycott would hit critical mass.
“It’s going to fizzle out sooner or later when the consumer realizes that their pocket is being hit by costlier domestic products,” said Kohli.

Topics: India China Pakistan

Latest updates

MtGox bitcoin founder gets suspended sentence for data tampering
0
Court rules gunmaker Remington can be sued over US massacre
0
Several dead in terror attacks on two New Zealand mosques
0
Philippines’ Duterte publicly names 46 officials under drug investigation
0
Regulators challenge Boeing to prove its Max jets are safe
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.