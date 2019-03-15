Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

You are here

Students in more than 1,000 cities worldwide are planning to skip class Friday in protest over their governments’ failure to act against global warming. (AP)
BERLIN: Students in more than 1,000 cities worldwide are planning to skip class Friday to take to the streets in protest over their governments’ failure to act against global warming.
The coordinated ‘school strike’ was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.
Since then, the protests have snowballed. This week’s rallies are expected to be one of the biggest international actions against climate change yet.
The protests are scheduled in about 100 countries, from New Zealand to the United States.
While some politicians have criticized the students, saying they should be spending their time in school and not on the streets, scientists have backed the protests, with thousands signing petitions in support of the students in Britain, Finland and Germany.

NEW DELHI: A standoff with nuclear rival Pakistan appears to have given Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a boost ahead of national elections set to begin in April.
After a suicide bombing killed 40 soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir, India’s air force launched a strike on an alleged terrorist training camp inside Pakistan.
The crisis has helped the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to turn attention away from its mixed record on the economy.
Conflicting government accounts on the damage caused by the Indian strike in Pakistan have given opposition parties more ammunition to attack Modi. But Modi has used their doubts about the strike to polish his own “strongman” credentials.

