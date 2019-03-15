You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia to speed up release of Lion Air crash report
﻿

Indonesia to speed up release of Lion Air crash report

The cause of the Indonesian crash is still being investigated. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
0

Indonesia to speed up release of Lion Air crash report

  • The decisions comes days after an Ethiopian Airlines flight with the same aircraft crashed
  • Indonesia plans to send a flight inspector and an official from KNKT to Ethiopia to help with the probe
Updated 6 sec ago
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia will hasten the release of its report on the October crash of Lion Air Boeing 737, the head of the nation’s transport safety committee said on Friday.
The crash, which killed all 189 people on board, was the first worldwide of Boeing Co’s new 737 MAX jet. A second deadly incident occurred on Sunday with the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines MAX jet that killed all 157 people on board.
Soerjanto, the head of safety agency KNKT, told Reuters the investigation into the Lion Air crash would be speeded up and the report will be released in July-August, earlier than its original timeline of August-September.
The cause of the Indonesian crash is still being investigated. A preliminary report by KNKT in November, before the retrieval of the cockpit voice recorder, focused on maintenance and training and the response of a Boeing anti-stall system to a recently replaced sensor, but gave no reason for the crash.
Indonesia plans to send a flight inspector and an official from KNKT to Ethiopia to help with the probe into Sunday’s crash, pending approval from Ethiopian authorities, Soerjanto said.
“Yesterday morning, we communicated with Boeing, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board in Ethiopia, but we have yet to exchange information,” Soerjanto said, adding that they had requested the results of the investigation into the plane’s black boxes.
“As there is no certainty from Boeing and FAA, we will continue to advocate for the Boeing Max 8 planes to stay grounded.”
USlawmakers said on Thursday that Boeing Co’s 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes will be grounded for weeks if not longer until a software upgrade can be tested and installed, as officials in France prepared to begin analyzing the black boxes from a jet that crashed in Ethiopia.

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Egypt mourns scientists killed in Ethiopian crash
0
World
Ethiopian Airlines says ‘has flown’ black boxes of crashed Boeing to Paris

Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Students in more than 1,000 cities worldwide are planning to skip class Friday in protest over their governments’ failure to act against global warming. (AP)
Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

  • The coordinated ‘school strike’ was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg
  • The protests are scheduled in about 100 countries, from New Zealand to the US
Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

BERLIN: Students in more than 1,000 cities worldwide are planning to skip class Friday to take to the streets in protest over their governments’ failure to act against global warming.
The coordinated ‘school strike’ was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.
Since then, the protests have snowballed. This week’s rallies are expected to be one of the biggest international actions against climate change yet.
The protests are scheduled in about 100 countries, from New Zealand to the United States.
While some politicians have criticized the students, saying they should be spending their time in school and not on the streets, scientists have backed the protests, with thousands signing petitions in support of the students in Britain, Finland and Germany.

Topics: climate change

Related

0
Business & Economy
Airlines stall in tackling climate change
0
World
Bloomberg rips Trump for not taking action on climate change

Latest updates

Indonesia to speed up release of Lion Air crash report
0
Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate
0
Pakistan standoff helps India’s Modi shift focus from jobs
0
Senate votes against Trump border emergency
0
MtGox bitcoin founder gets suspended sentence for data tampering
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.