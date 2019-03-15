You are here

  • Home
  • Syria death toll more than 370,000 in 8 years of war: monitor
﻿

Syria death toll more than 370,000 in 8 years of war: monitor

21,000 children are among those who died. (File/AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
0

Syria death toll more than 370,000 in 8 years of war: monitor

  • More than 21,000 children and 13,000 women were among the dead
  • 112,000 were civilians
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Eight years of war in Syria have left more than 370,000 people dead including 112,000 civilians, a monitor said Friday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources across the country, said more than 21,000 children and 13,000 women were among the dead.
The conflict flared after unprecedented anti-government protests in the southern city of Daraa on March 15, 2011.
Demonstrations spread across Syria and were brutally suppressed by the regime, triggering a multi-front armed conflict that has drawn in foreign powers and militant groups.
The Britain-based Observatory's last casualty toll on the Syrian conflict, issued in September, stood at more than 360,000 dead.
Over 125,000 Syrian government soldiers and pro-regime fighters figured in the latest toll, the monitoring group said.
It said other fighters, including rebels and Kurds, accounted for 67,000 of those killed.
Almost 66,000 were militants, mainly from the Daesh group and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), dominated by Al-Qaeda's former affiliate in Syria.
The devastating conflict has displaced or sent into exile around 13 million Syrians, causing billions of dollars-worth of destruction.
With the support of powerful allies Russia and Iran, President Bashar al-Assad has won his war for political survival but his country is fractured and cash-strapped.
Having reversed rebel gains with a massive Russian intervention, Assad now controls almost two-thirds of Syria's territory.
But key areas remain beyond regime control, including a swathe of the oil-rich northeast held by Kurdish-led fighters.
Washington backs the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are spearheading an anti-Daesh campaign, which is drawing to a close near the Iraqi border.
Idlib in northwestern Syria, held by HTS, is protected by a ceasefire deal between Ankara and Moscow which has seen Turkish troops deployed to the area.
Syria's conflict is estimated to have set its economy back three decades, destroying infrastructure and paralysing the production of electricity and oil.
Assad, however, has regained control of key commercial arteries and started a tentative comeback on the Arab diplomatic scene.
Several countries have called for Syria to be reintegrated into the Arab League, from which it was suspended as the death toll from the uprising mounted in 2011.

Topics: Syria

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Al-Jubeir: Solving the Syrian crisis will lead to withdrawal of Iran’s forces and militias
0
Middle-East
Turkey, Russia eye closer coordination on Syria

A leader of Algeria’s ruling FLN party says Bouteflika is ‘history now’

Algeria’s longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika has been known as a wily political survivor ever since he fought for independence from France in the 1960s, and now he needs to overcome mass protests against his rule. (File/AP)
Updated 15 March 2019
Reuters
0

A leader of Algeria’s ruling FLN party says Bouteflika is ‘history now’

  • The remarks by Hocine Kheldoun to Ennahar television late on Thursday are another major blow to Bouteflika
  • Tens of thousands of Algerians have staged protests for weeks demanding a new era
Updated 15 March 2019
Reuters
0

ALGIERS: A Leader of Algeria’s ruling FLN party said that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has announced he will not stand for another term after mass protests, “is history now” and the party has to look forward and support demonstrators.
The remarks by Hocine Kheldoun to Ennahar television late on Thursday are another major blow to Bouteflika, who hoped to pacify Algerians by promising to take steps to change the political landscape which has been dominated by the president and his inner circle for decades.
FLN holds the majority in all elected assemblies, including parliament and local city councils.
Tens of thousands of Algerians have staged protests for weeks demanding a new era with younger leaders who would offer greater social freedoms and a healthy economy.
Bouteflika, 82, has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. He has lost one ally after another in recent weeks as he clings to power.

Topics: Algeria

Related

0
Middle-East
New premier urges Algerians to accept dialogue
Analysis 0
Middle-East
Veteran diplomat set to guide Algeria’s transition after protests

Latest updates

Muslim world reacts at New Zealand terrorist attacks on mosque
0
Saudi citizen injured in New Zealand terrorist attacks
0
Passengers rage over disruptions at India’s embattled Jet Airways
0
Apple says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
0
A leader of Algeria’s ruling FLN party says Bouteflika is ‘history now’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.