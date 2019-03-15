You are here

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

Framed photographs of seven crew members are displayed at a memorial service held by an association of Ethiopian airline pilots, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, March 11, 2019. (AP/Samuel Habtab)
Updated 15 March 2019
  • In Ethiopia, officials started taking DNA samples from victims’ family members to assist in identifying remains
  • The decision to send the flight recorders to France was seen as a rebuke to the United States
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Analysis of the flight recorders of the crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane has begun, the airline said Friday, and The New York Times reported that the pilot requested permission “in a panicky voice” to return to the airport shortly after takeoff as the plane dipped up and down sharply and appeared to gain startling speed.
The report cited “a person who reviewed air traffic communications” from Sunday’s flight saying controllers noticed the plane was moving up and down by hundreds of feet.
An airline spokesman has said the pilot was given permission to return. But the plane crashed minutes later outside Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board.
French authorities now have the plane’s flight data and voice recorders for analysis. The agency in charge of the review said it was unclear whether data could be retrieved, and tweeted a photo of the data recorder that appeared to show damage. Ethiopian Airlines said an Ethiopian delegation led by its chief accident investigator had arrived there.
In Ethiopia, officials started taking DNA samples from victims’ family members to assist in identifying remains. The dead came from 35 countries.
Countries including the United States have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 as the US-based company faces the challenge of proving the jets are safe to fly amid suspicions that faulty software might have contributed to two crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months.
The decision to send the flight recorders to France was seen as a rebuke to the United States, which held out longer than most other countries in grounding the jets. The US National Transportation Safety Board sent three investigators to help French authorities.
Boeing executives announced that they had paused delivery of the Max, although the company planned to continue building the jets while it weighs the effect of the grounding on production.
The US Federal Aviation Administration grounded the planes Wednesday, saying regulators had new satellite evidence that showed the movements of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 were similar to those of Lion Air Flight 610. That flight crashed into the Java Sea off Indonesia in October, killing 189 people.
The Max jets are likely to be idle for weeks while Boeing tries to assure regulators around the world that the planes are safe. At a minimum, aviation experts say, the plane maker will need to finish updating software that might have played a role in the Lion Air crash.
Boeing said it supports the grounding of its planes as a precautionary step, while reiterating its “full confidence” in the safety of the 737 Max. Engineers are making changes to the system designed to prevent an aerodynamic stall if sensors detect that the jet’s nose is pointed too high and its speed is too slow.
Satellite-based data showed that both the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air planes flew with erratic altitude changes that could indicate the pilots struggled to control the aircraft. Both crews tried to return to the airport.
The Max is the latest upgrade to the Boeing 737s. Because its engines were larger and heavier, they were placed higher and farther forward on the wings. That created concern that the plane might be slightly more prone to an aerodynamic stall if not flown properly, so Boeing developed software to prevent that.
Investigators looking into the Indonesian crash are examining whether the software automatically pushed the plane’s nose down repeatedly, and whether the Lion Air pilots knew how to solve that problem by throwing toggle switches and canceling the automated nose-down commands.
Ethiopian Airlines says its pilots received special training on how to deal with the Max’s anti-stall software.
At the crash site in Hejere, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Addis Ababa, searchers continued to pick through the debris. Blue plastic sheeting covered the wreckage of the plane.
Anxious family members who had begun giving DNA samples waited for news on when identification of remains would begin, and whether they would have anything to bury.
Canada’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Antione Chevrier, told The Associated Press that once the identification process begins to yield results, talks on repatriation would begin. “The next steps will take some time,” he said. Canada lost 18 people.
“We are not told what they have found so far,” Faysal Hussein, whose cousin was killed, told the AP. “We are sitting here like forever. We were taken to the crash site on Wednesday but not allowed to get a closer look. And then yesterday Ethiopian Airlines officials called us to a meeting but they don’t have anything to say. This is frustrating.”

Bangladesh cricketers narrowly avoid mosque shootings

Members of the Bangladesh cricket team had just arrived by bus at Masjid Al Noor mosque for Friday afternoon prayers when they heard gunshots. (Screengrab)
Bangladesh cricketers narrowly avoid mosque shootings

  • A cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh scheduled to start Saturday was canceled after the Bangladesh cricket team had a narrow escape
  • Dozens of people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers.
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: Members of the Bangladesh cricket team had just arrived by bus at Masjid Al Noor mosque for Friday afternoon prayers when they heard gunshots.
Had they arrived a few minutes earlier they would have been inside the mosque, where at least 30 people were killed by a gunman with an automatic rifle. Another nearby mosque in Christchurch was also attacked, and overall 49 people were killed and more than 20 seriously injured.
Police charged one person, detained three others, and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned and racist attack.
When the bus carrying some players and coaching staff arrived at the mosque, they heard but did not see the shootings, Mohammad Isam, a journalist traveling with the Bangladesh team, told The Associated Press.
The players were kept on the bus by police, then later allowed to leave and to walk to nearby Hagley Oval, where they’d been scheduled to begin the third cricket test against New Zealand on Saturday.
The players eventually returned to their hotel shaken, distressed, and in no mental state to consider playing cricket, Isam said.
The test match was canceled, and the Bangladesh squad was preparing to fly home on Saturday.
Team manager Khaled Mashud told espncricinfo.com the players had a lucky escape.
“We must have been about 50 yards from the mosque. I would say we were really lucky,” Mashud said. “Had we reached even three or four minutes earlier, we probably would have been inside the mosque.”
Players and team staff had earlier taken to social media to recount their narrow escape.
Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “entire team got saved from active shooters. Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers.”
Performance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran posted: “Just escaped active shooters. Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere.”
Mushfiqur Rahim posted “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque ... we r extremely lucky ... never want to see this things happen again ... pray for us“
Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan Papon said nobody expected such an event to occur in New Zealand, but the shootings highlighted the fact that teams from South Asia deserved the same high level of security when they traveled as their home countries provided to visiting teams.
“It is not only, say, Bangladesh or India or Pakistan at the high risk,” he said. “That is why we feel that the security that countries like Bangladesh gives to other teams when they come to play in Bangladesh, we should also get the similar type of security arrangement or support from the host country.”
Former Bangladesh international cricketer Sajol Ahmed Chowdhury gave thanks that all the players were safe.
“The Bangladesh cricket team is our national asset,” he said. “There is a World Cup coming (in May in England) which is a big concern. We hope that this sort of incident never happens again.”
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said the cricket community was “shocked and appalled.”
“On behalf of New Zealand Cricket heartfelt condolences to those affected,” chief executive David White said. “I’ve spoken to my counterpart at Bangladesh cricket — we agree it’s inappropriate to play cricket at this time. Both teams are deeply affected.”
International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson said it “fully supports the decision to cancel the test match.”
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch,” Richardson said.
The test match in Christchurch was the first to be canceled since 2002, when a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi was called off after a terrorist bombing in the city.

