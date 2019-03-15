Parent of Snapchat messaging app Snap Inc. plans to announce its gaming platform for developers next month, online news service Cheddar reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The platform, codenamed “Project Cognac,” will feature a handful of games from outside developers designed to work specifically in the Snapchat app, according to the report https://cheddar.com/media/snapchat-to-launch-gaming-platform.
The new games initiative will be unveiled at Snap’s first-ever summit for content and developer partners in Los Angeles on April 4 and video initiatives like more original shows will also be announced, the report added.
Snap did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Snapchat to launch gaming platform next month
Snapchat to launch gaming platform next month
- The platform, codenamed “Project Cognac,” will feature a handful of games from outside developers
- The new games initiative will be unveiled at Snap’s first-ever summit for content and developer partners in Los Angeles on April 4
Parent of Snapchat messaging app Snap Inc. plans to announce its gaming platform for developers next month, online news service Cheddar reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.