You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh cricketers narrowly avoid mosque shootings
﻿

Bangladesh cricketers narrowly avoid mosque shootings

Members of the Bangladesh cricket team had just arrived by bus at Masjid Al Noor mosque for Friday afternoon prayers when they heard gunshots. (Screengrab)
Updated 15 March 2019
AP
0

Bangladesh cricketers narrowly avoid mosque shootings

  • A cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh scheduled to start Saturday was canceled after the Bangladesh cricket team had a narrow escape
  • Dozens of people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers.
Updated 15 March 2019
AP
0

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: Members of the Bangladesh cricket team had just arrived by bus at Masjid Al Noor mosque for Friday afternoon prayers when they heard gunshots.
Had they arrived a few minutes earlier they would have been inside the mosque, where at least 30 people were killed by a gunman with an automatic rifle. Another nearby mosque in Christchurch was also attacked, and overall 49 people were killed and more than 20 seriously injured.
Police charged one person, detained three others, and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned and racist attack.
When the bus carrying some players and coaching staff arrived at the mosque, they heard but did not see the shootings, Mohammad Isam, a journalist traveling with the Bangladesh team, told The Associated Press.
The players were kept on the bus by police, then later allowed to leave and to walk to nearby Hagley Oval, where they’d been scheduled to begin the third cricket test against New Zealand on Saturday.
The players eventually returned to their hotel shaken, distressed, and in no mental state to consider playing cricket, Isam said.


The test match was canceled, and the Bangladesh squad was preparing to fly home on Saturday.
Team manager Khaled Mashud told espncricinfo.com the players had a lucky escape.
“We must have been about 50 yards from the mosque. I would say we were really lucky,” Mashud said. “Had we reached even three or four minutes earlier, we probably would have been inside the mosque.”
Players and team staff had earlier taken to social media to recount their narrow escape.
Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “entire team got saved from active shooters. Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers.”
Performance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran posted: “Just escaped active shooters. Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere.”
Mushfiqur Rahim posted “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque ... we r extremely lucky ... never want to see this things happen again ... pray for us“
Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan Papon said nobody expected such an event to occur in New Zealand, but the shootings highlighted the fact that teams from South Asia deserved the same high level of security when they traveled as their home countries provided to visiting teams.
“It is not only, say, Bangladesh or India or Pakistan at the high risk,” he said. “That is why we feel that the security that countries like Bangladesh gives to other teams when they come to play in Bangladesh, we should also get the similar type of security arrangement or support from the host country.”
Former Bangladesh international cricketer Sajol Ahmed Chowdhury gave thanks that all the players were safe.
“The Bangladesh cricket team is our national asset,” he said. “There is a World Cup coming (in May in England) which is a big concern. We hope that this sort of incident never happens again.”
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said the cricket community was “shocked and appalled.”
“On behalf of New Zealand Cricket heartfelt condolences to those affected,” chief executive David White said. “I’ve spoken to my counterpart at Bangladesh cricket — we agree it’s inappropriate to play cricket at this time. Both teams are deeply affected.”
International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson said it “fully supports the decision to cancel the test match.”
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch,” Richardson said.
The test match in Christchurch was the first to be canceled since 2002, when a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi was called off after a terrorist bombing in the city.

Topics: New Zealand mosque attack

Related

0
World
New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams pays tearful tribute to Christchurch mosque attack victims
Live 0
World
At least 49 killed as gunman livestreams New Zealand mosque ‘terrorist attacks’

Afghan government delegation heads north to defuse tension with regional leader

Afghan National Army soldiers arrive for an operation in Mazar-i-Sharif in this January 4, 2016 photo. (AFP file)
Updated 15 March 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Afghan government delegation heads north to defuse tension with regional leader

  • Peace mission follows deadly clashes a day earlier in one of the country’s most secure areas
Updated 15 March 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: An Afghan government delegation visited the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Friday to defuse tensions following violent incidents a day earlier.

The clashes erupted on Thursday between the police deployed by Kabul and officers loyal to a regional leader, Atta Mohammad Noor, who blocked the appointment of Abdul Raqib Mubarez, the new police chief chosen by President Ashraf Ghan to replace Noor’s loyalist, Akram Same.

At least one policeman was killed and 18 people, many of them officers, were wounded.

Normalcy had returned to most parts of the city on Friday, but there were reports of tensions building up in the outskirts, residents said.

On Friday, the Defense Ministry in Kabul said Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid and Interior Minister Masood Andarabi had spoken to Atta. 

The ministry and officials close to Atta did not disclose details of the meeting.

Both said the trip was aimed at preventing further violence in the city, which serves as a gateway to Central Asia and has been among the handful of secure cities of the country.

Speaking to reporters, Mubarez said that the problem had been resolved, and he reassured the public in Mazar about the situation of the city.

“The problem has been resolved, there is no worry … no security challenge.”

On Wednesday night, Noor had called for a complete shutdown of the city and most avenues and business were shut on Thursday.

Noor said the replacement of his choice of police chief broke a deal with Ghani. He called it a political move to weaken his main rival in the presidential elections.
 
He called for the formation of an interim government after Ghani’s term ends in a few months’ time, even as the US continues to hold peace talks with the Taliban to resolve a decades-old conflict plaguing the country.

Noor belongs to the camp of Haneef Atmar — Ghani’s arch rival for the upcoming presidential elections in July — and was one among dozens of politicians who met the Taliban’s representatives in Moscow a few months ago.
 
Atmar has also called the government move to replace the police chief a “political and irrational act.”

Topics: Afghanistan mazar-i-sharif

Related

Special 0
World
Afghan forces, supporters of regional leader clash inside key city
0
World
NATO chief says Afghan mission future depends on peace talks

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia affirms economic role for women
0
Saudi flyadeal delays Boeing order
0
Forum to review Japan’s efforts in Saudi water sector
0
Saudi student awarded for first-aid invention
0
Riyadh ‘a beacon of Arab culture’: Kuwaiti envoy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.