﻿

Time for spectacle of speed in F1 to go up a gear

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Time for spectacle of speed in F1 to go up a gear

  • F1 revs up for a new season this weekend with the sport in urgent need of a high-octane fight for the checkered flag
LONDON: If there is one sport where you could argue that brilliance can be boring then Formula One is it. 
For the past five seasons, thanks to the dominance of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, the spectacle of speed has become, for some, a ponderous procession.
Hamilton has won 51 of his past 100 Grands Prix for the Silver Arrows, winning four of the past five championships in the process (Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg won the other one). 
There is no doubting both the Briton’s and Mercedes’ brilliance. With every passing year and race win Hamilton is illustrating why he will go down as one of the all-time greats. He is already level with the brilliant Juan Manuel Fangio with five titles and just two back from Michael Schumacher’s record tally of seven. 
However, the big “but” is that in terms of predictability and excitement, the sport has once again been found wanting and that is why this season is so important and why the signs from pre-season testing are so promising. 
There is little doubt that Hamilton will add to his 73 race wins — 18 behind Schumacher’s record of 91 — but there is also little doubt, and much hope, that Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel can pose a far greater challenge than they have done over the past five seasons. 
“This is going to be the toughest battle yet ... their pace is very good at the moment,” Hamilton said after suggesting in pre-season testing that Ferrari could be as much as half a second ahead of Mercedes, who are looking for become the first team in F1 history to win six successive title doubles. 
What the sport needs — and, looking at the rule changes being bought in over the past few years, really wants — is a titanic battle for the title. The spectacle of speed needs to be just that, with thrills, excitement, overtaking and suspense dished out every race, starting in Melbourne on Sunday. 
There are two reasons for Ferrari fans to be excited. 
First, with the Prancing Horse under new management, it is hoped the appointment of Mattia Binotto as new boss will galvanize the Italian outfit. The Swiss-Italian engineer was technical head in 1994, at the start of Ferrari and Schumacher’s dominance, and it is hoped Binotto will raise morale and return the team to its racing roots. 
Second, the omens bode well for Ferrari. It was five years before Schumacher won his first title with the Scuderia and it is now five years since Vettel, a four-time champion, joined the team for what he hoped would be a success-laden stint. 
Vettel set the fastest time in pre-season testing in Barcelona and the hope is he and Ferrari take that momentum to the 
first race this weekend, the Australian Grand Prix. 
In terms of other storylines there is the return of Robert Kubica. In 2011, the Polish driver was seriously injured in a crash at the Ronde di Andora rally. His return to the top has been remarkable, and if he was to win a race for Williams this season, no one, not even title-cashing Hamilton or Vettel, would begrudge him that. 
This is also a crucial season for some young guns. Max Verstappen is heading into his fifth season, but is still only 21. Can the Dutch dynamo prove his undoubted talent by mounting a title challenge? Red Bull claim the car is good enough. 
Then there is much anticipation over Charles Leclerc. At 21, he is Ferrari’s youngest driver since 1961 and it is hoped he can push his teammate Vettel to new heights. 
All the elements for a great, thrilling season are there, we just have our finger crossed it materializes. 
TITLE TIP
Despite the supposed progress Ferrari have made in pre-season, it is hard to see past Lewis Hamilton claiming a sixth world title. The Scuderia certainly appear to have closed the gap on their German rivals and the title race will undoubtedly be much tighter than last year. But Hamilton always finds a way to win, even when things are going against him, which is why he is a great of the sport. The British driver will have to be at his best this year, but expect him to produce some of the best drives of his career and seal a fifth title in six years.

OUTSIDER TO LOOK FOR
Much like last season, when Hamilton looks into his wing mirrors in 2019, he is likely to see teammate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari title rival Sebastian Vettel closing in behind him. But more often than not, he could be seeing a second streak of red — Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The Prancing Horse will prioritize Vettel’s bid from day one, but will give Leclerc all the support he needs to get on the podium in their efforts to wrest the constructor’s title away from Mercedes. If the man from Monaco hits the ground running, he might well force Ferrari to shift their priorities.

MOST-ANTICIPATED RACE
F1 and the German Grand Prix have had an up-and-down, on-and-off relationship this past decade. But for the first time since 2014, there will be back-to-back Grands Prix in the country. And this year, the Nurburgring is back on the calendar. We have not been treated to its blistering pace and relentless challenge since 2013, but we cannot wait to see the class of 2019 tear around that famous old track. F1 drivers and fans alike have welcomed the decision to return, and so do we.

BIGGEST HOPE 
It goes without saying for most F1 fans, but the sport is better when the season is a genuine white-knuckle, down-to-the-wire title race. Not since Hamilton’s stunning last-lap, last-corner world title victory in 2008, when he pipped Felipe Massa by a point, have we had such a spectacle. Since then fans have switched off and stayed away, something new owners Liberty Media are desperate to change. Since taking over in 2016, the group have said and done a lot of good things. Let’s hope this is the year they all come to fruition.

BIGGEST FEAR
In a nutshell, another title procession. F1 is at a crossroads in terms of global appeal and if Mercedes and one of its drivers romp home to yet another world championship, it will damage the sport. Factored into that is the fear that in a bid to win new fans quickly, the sport will continue to search out new locations for Grands Prix. In recent years that has meant building soulless circuits rather than creating top-class motorsport. We want a preservation of Grands Prix like Monza, Spa and Interlagos rather than Shanghai, Baku or Texas. 

Omar Bugiel: ‘Playing for Lebanon is great and is in our blood’

Omar Bugiel was playing Sunday League football seven years ago, now he’s a Lebanon international. (Getty Images)
Updated 15 March 2019
GREG WILCOX
Omar Bugiel: ‘Playing for Lebanon is great and is in our blood’

  • Omar Bugiel: I flew out to Beirut about a week after the call and got my passport sorted so I could play for them in the Asia Cup qualifying game
  • Having been rejected by 1860 Munich aged 16 he decided to leave Germany and try his luck in England
LONDON: Being born in Germany, moving to England aged 16 before playing park football and finally making it as a professional with the little-known Forest Green Rovers may not sound like a route to becoming a Lebanese international, but then the Cedars are not like most international teams.
The Middle East country has a population of just over six million people but an estimated eight to 14 million of Lebanese origin living abroad. That potential pool of players has sent the country’s coach Miodrag Radulovic (below), like his predecessors, scouring the globe looking for talent.
Thanks to having a Lebanese father, Omar Bugiel was brought to the coach’s attention on one of his forays abroad, and for the Bromley striker it came as something of a shock.
“I was minding my own business when I got this call. It was from an unknown number and I thought it was a missed call or something,” the 24-year-old told Arab News.
“It was the national team manager, Radulovic. I am not really sure how he got my number to be honest, but he asked me if I would be interested in playing for the national team and that was that. It was completely out of the blue.”
That unexpected call took place two years ago and since then Bugiel has been a key member of a Lebanon team breaking new ground on the international scene, while also now playing for Bromley in the fifth tier of English football. His entry into the national team set-up coincided with the Cedars’ rapid rise up the FIFA rankings and an unbeaten stretch of 16 matches, which ended last October with a 1-0 defeat to Kuwait.
To go from club player with the unheralded Forest Green Rovers to international football was “a big thing” but Bugiel’s path to professional football was, like his journey to international football, far from typical.
Having been rejected by 1860 Munich aged 16 he decided to leave Germany and try his luck in England. He had spells at five clubs before getting the move to Forest Green Rovers, where he scored 48 goals in 124 appearances. That route has seemingly made him ready for anything, including playing international football for a country he admits he had “only been to a few times before.”
“I flew out to Beirut about a week after the call and got my passport sorted so I could play for them in the Asia Cup qualifying game,” Bugiel said. “Next thing I knew I was traveling for my first match against Malaysia. I didn’t get on the pitch, I couldn’t expect to get in ahead of the players who had been playing for two to three years.

 

“I was patient, traveling with the squad for the North Korea match and then made my debut against Singapore.
“That was a big thing for me, I only played about 45 minutes but to have played Sunday League football and then seven or so years later to be playing for your country is massive.”
Like Bugiel, a lot of the Lebanon team is drawn from far and wide. As many as nine of the recent Asian Cup squad were born abroad, but rather than create divisions in the camp Bugiel claims the diversity is a unifying factor and that they all are proud to play for the Cedars.
“There are Lebanese around the world and whenever I play for the team I want to do well. We have done really well these past few years, it’s a massive thing for everyone, for the players born there and the rest of the squad. For me and Hilal El-Helwe, (who is also German-born) every time we go there we cannot wait to get to play for the national team because it’s in our blood.
“Everyone is going to be different, and yes the language it is a difficult thing, my Arabic isn’t the best but I get along with every single player, there are no separate groups.”
That having such a diverse range of players has not hindered Lebanon’s results can easily be seen in the results they have enjoyed. The unbeaten run and leap from 178th eight years ago to 77th in the FIFA rankings last year allowed the side to qualify for a major international tournament for the first time and bring the feel-good factor to Lebanese football.
Having scored his debut goal against Jordan last September — “when I came on I decided just to have a strike and lucky enough it went in, it was an amazing experience” — Bugiel suffered a hamstring injury during the friendly against Australia two months later and was not able to be a part of the Asian Cup side.
While they did not make it to the second round the Cedars certainly did not disgrace themselves, losing to the eventual winners Qatar and powerhouse Saudi Arabia before winning their first ever match at an international tournament, a 4-1 thrashing of North Korea.
“I am still gutted at not being part of the Asian Cup if I am being honest,” Bugiel admitted.
“But we had a great team spirit, I was speaking to the boys and wishing them all the best. We did well but unfortunately the results we had weren’t enough to get to the knockout stages.
“I was just gutted for the boys after all the work they had put in. To get so far and to have a few decisions that didn’t go our way and to just miss out was tough.”
Now the Asian Cup adventure is over Bugiel can look forward to what he hopes is a future full of more goals for both Lebanon and Bromley. The initial aim on the international stage is for the Cedars to try to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Given the lack of resources compared to other Asian nations, Lebanon are always going to be up against it when trying to make it to the biggest tournament in football.
But Bugiel said the atmosphere in the camp is positive and they will go into qualifying, starting in September, backing themselves to create another shock.
“We cannot wait to get together again and play,” he said. “The team is young, you’ve also got (captain) Hassan Maatouk who can still play and we have got to try and keep that nucleus together and add in the promising young players.”
“You never know what can happen, we’d love to go on another unbeaten 16-game run, which would be great. You just have to take it game by game to get to the World Cup.”
Coming back from injury, Bugiel’s first thought is to get back to full fitness and do well for Bromley to get back into the squad.
“Wearing the national team shirt is like nothing I’ve experienced before, I am very proud of it, and representing my country is a big part of me now.”

Decoder

FACTOID

Bugiel’s second trip with the Lebanon squad was to North Korea — a hermit kingdom, closed off to the world with a dictator, Kim Jong-un, in charge. It was to be a trip he would both like and loathe. “I went a year ago, I don’t know how to explain it, it was just unbelievable,” the 24-year-old said. “It was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before and something I don’t want to experience again, if I can put it like that. If I had the choice to go there again I probably wouldn’t. “It was not something I ever expected to do, in that sense it was great to go out there. But I’m just glad I got out, there was no WiFi, no social media — I was glad to come back here to Bromley.”

Topics: Omar Bugiel Lebanon

