You are here

  • Home
  • Peshawar through to 3rd successive PSL final
﻿

Peshawar through to 3rd successive PSL final

Kamran Akmal of Peshawar Zalmi hits a boundary against Islamabad United during the Pakistan Super League playoff at National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. (AP Photo)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
0

Peshawar through to 3rd successive PSL final

  • A minute's silence was observed before the match to honor those who lost their lives in New Zealand’s mosques
  • Akmal smashed 74 off 43 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
0

KARACHI: Kamran Akmal's blistering half century propelled 2017 winner Peshawar Zalmi to its third straight Pakistan Super League final with a convincing 48-run victory over defending champion Islamabad United on Friday.

Peshawar will take on Quetta Gladiators on Sunday in a repeat of the final two years ago.

A minute's silence was observed before the start of eliminator 2 in memory of those who died in deadly attacks on two mosques in New Zealand earlier on Friday. Players and officials also wore black armbands during the match at a packed 32,000-capacity National Stadium.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani condemned the incident and said in a statement it was "cowardly, uncivilized and inhuman terrorist attacks on the innocent worshippers in Christchurch mosques."

Akmal smashed 74 off 43 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, as Peshawar finished with an imposing 214-5 after Islamabad won the toss and elected to field.

Akmal paired with young Imam-ul-Haq, who made 58 off 33 balls, for a strong 135-run opening stand before both were dismissed by part-time seamer Cameron Delport (2-24) in the 13th over. Captain Darren Sammy provided a perfect finish by smashing 30 off 15 balls.

Chadwick Walton then scored 48 off 29 balls as Islamabad was restricted to 166-9 after losing all its big hitters by the 12th over.

Peshawar's Hasan Ali, the PSL's top wicket-taker, bowled with lot of pace in claiming 3-29. He accounted for the key wickets of Islamabad's Cameron Delport (28), Hussain Talat (19) and Luke Ronchi (17). Chris Jordan of England also took 3-26 including the wicket of his countryman Alex Hales, who could score only 1.

Islamabad's Rumman Raees conceded 48 off his four overs without taking a wicket. Shadab Khan also gave away 46 runs for one wicket as Akmal hit the leg spinner for two sixes and two fours in one over.

Related

0
Sport
Australian Watson carries Quetta to PSL final
0
Sport
PSL cricket games moved from Lahore to Karachi

Time for spectacle of speed in F1 to go up a gear

Updated 26 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

Time for spectacle of speed in F1 to go up a gear

  • F1 revs up for a new season this weekend with the sport in urgent need of a high-octane fight for the checkered flag
Updated 26 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: If there is one sport where you could argue that brilliance can be boring then Formula One is it. 
For the past five seasons, thanks to the dominance of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, the spectacle of speed has become, for some, a ponderous procession.
Hamilton has won 51 of his past 100 Grands Prix for the Silver Arrows, winning four of the past five championships in the process (Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg won the other one). 
There is no doubting both the Briton’s and Mercedes’ brilliance. With every passing year and race win Hamilton is illustrating why he will go down as one of the all-time greats. He is already level with the brilliant Juan Manuel Fangio with five titles and just two back from Michael Schumacher’s record tally of seven. 
However, the big “but” is that in terms of predictability and excitement, the sport has once again been found wanting and that is why this season is so important and why the signs from pre-season testing are so promising. 
There is little doubt that Hamilton will add to his 73 race wins — 18 behind Schumacher’s record of 91 — but there is also little doubt, and much hope, that Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel can pose a far greater challenge than they have done over the past five seasons. 
“This is going to be the toughest battle yet ... their pace is very good at the moment,” Hamilton said after suggesting in pre-season testing that Ferrari could be as much as half a second ahead of Mercedes, who are looking for become the first team in F1 history to win six successive title doubles. 
What the sport needs — and, looking at the rule changes being bought in over the past few years, really wants — is a titanic battle for the title. The spectacle of speed needs to be just that, with thrills, excitement, overtaking and suspense dished out every race, starting in Melbourne on Sunday. 
There are two reasons for Ferrari fans to be excited. 
First, with the Prancing Horse under new management, it is hoped the appointment of Mattia Binotto as new boss will galvanize the Italian outfit. The Swiss-Italian engineer was technical head in 1994, at the start of Ferrari and Schumacher’s dominance, and it is hoped Binotto will raise morale and return the team to its racing roots. 
Second, the omens bode well for Ferrari. It was five years before Schumacher won his first title with the Scuderia and it is now five years since Vettel, a four-time champion, joined the team for what he hoped would be a success-laden stint. 
Vettel set the fastest time in pre-season testing in Barcelona and the hope is he and Ferrari take that momentum to the 
first race this weekend, the Australian Grand Prix. 
In terms of other storylines there is the return of Robert Kubica. In 2011, the Polish driver was seriously injured in a crash at the Ronde di Andora rally. His return to the top has been remarkable, and if he was to win a race for Williams this season, no one, not even title-cashing Hamilton or Vettel, would begrudge him that. 
This is also a crucial season for some young guns. Max Verstappen is heading into his fifth season, but is still only 21. Can the Dutch dynamo prove his undoubted talent by mounting a title challenge? Red Bull claim the car is good enough. 
Then there is much anticipation over Charles Leclerc. At 21, he is Ferrari’s youngest driver since 1961 and it is hoped he can push his teammate Vettel to new heights. 
All the elements for a great, thrilling season are there, we just have our finger crossed it materializes. 
TITLE TIP
Despite the supposed progress Ferrari have made in pre-season, it is hard to see past Lewis Hamilton claiming a sixth world title. The Scuderia certainly appear to have closed the gap on their German rivals and the title race will undoubtedly be much tighter than last year. But Hamilton always finds a way to win, even when things are going against him, which is why he is a great of the sport. The British driver will have to be at his best this year, but expect him to produce some of the best drives of his career and seal a fifth title in six years.

OUTSIDER TO LOOK FOR
Much like last season, when Hamilton looks into his wing mirrors in 2019, he is likely to see teammate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari title rival Sebastian Vettel closing in behind him. But more often than not, he could be seeing a second streak of red — Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The Prancing Horse will prioritize Vettel’s bid from day one, but will give Leclerc all the support he needs to get on the podium in their efforts to wrest the constructor’s title away from Mercedes. If the man from Monaco hits the ground running, he might well force Ferrari to shift their priorities.

MOST-ANTICIPATED RACE
F1 and the German Grand Prix have had an up-and-down, on-and-off relationship this past decade. But for the first time since 2014, there will be back-to-back Grands Prix in the country. And this year, the Nurburgring is back on the calendar. We have not been treated to its blistering pace and relentless challenge since 2013, but we cannot wait to see the class of 2019 tear around that famous old track. F1 drivers and fans alike have welcomed the decision to return, and so do we.

BIGGEST HOPE 
It goes without saying for most F1 fans, but the sport is better when the season is a genuine white-knuckle, down-to-the-wire title race. Not since Hamilton’s stunning last-lap, last-corner world title victory in 2008, when he pipped Felipe Massa by a point, have we had such a spectacle. Since then fans have switched off and stayed away, something new owners Liberty Media are desperate to change. Since taking over in 2016, the group have said and done a lot of good things. Let’s hope this is the year they all come to fruition.

BIGGEST FEAR
In a nutshell, another title procession. F1 is at a crossroads in terms of global appeal and if Mercedes and one of its drivers romp home to yet another world championship, it will damage the sport. Factored into that is the fear that in a bid to win new fans quickly, the sport will continue to search out new locations for Grands Prix. In recent years that has meant building soulless circuits rather than creating top-class motorsport. We want a preservation of Grands Prix like Monza, Spa and Interlagos rather than Shanghai, Baku or Texas. 

Latest updates

Peshawar through to 3rd successive PSL final
0
Australia senator Fraser Anning sparks anger after blaming mosque attacks on 'Muslim immigration'
0
Pakistan wants peaceful coexistence with neighbors, says Imran Khan
0
Twitter, Facebook respond to criticism over live stream of New Zealand mass shootings
0
Time for spectacle of speed in F1 to go up a gear
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.