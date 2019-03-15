You are here

Afghan government delegation heads north to defuse tension with regional leader

Afghan National Army soldiers arrive for an operation in Mazar-i-Sharif in this January 4, 2016 photo. (AFP file)
Sayed Salahuddin
  • Peace mission follows deadly clashes a day earlier in one of the country’s most secure areas
KABUL: An Afghan government delegation visited the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Friday to defuse tensions following violent incidents a day earlier.

The clashes erupted on Thursday between the police deployed by Kabul and officers loyal to a regional leader, Atta Mohammad Noor, who blocked the appointment of Abdul Raqib Mubarez, the new police chief chosen by President Ashraf Ghan to replace Noor’s loyalist, Akram Same.

At least one policeman was killed and 18 people, many of them officers, were wounded.

Normalcy had returned to most parts of the city on Friday, but there were reports of tensions building up in the outskirts, residents said.

On Friday, the Defense Ministry in Kabul said Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid and Interior Minister Masood Andarabi had spoken to Atta. 

The ministry and officials close to Atta did not disclose details of the meeting.

Both said the trip was aimed at preventing further violence in the city, which serves as a gateway to Central Asia and has been among the handful of secure cities of the country.

Speaking to reporters, Mubarez said that the problem had been resolved, and he reassured the public in Mazar about the situation of the city.

“The problem has been resolved, there is no worry … no security challenge.”

On Wednesday night, Noor had called for a complete shutdown of the city and most avenues and business were shut on Thursday.

Noor said the replacement of his choice of police chief broke a deal with Ghani. He called it a political move to weaken his main rival in the presidential elections.
 
He called for the formation of an interim government after Ghani’s term ends in a few months’ time, even as the US continues to hold peace talks with the Taliban to resolve a decades-old conflict plaguing the country.

Noor belongs to the camp of Haneef Atmar — Ghani’s arch rival for the upcoming presidential elections in July — and was one among dozens of politicians who met the Taliban’s representatives in Moscow a few months ago.
 
Atmar has also called the government move to replace the police chief a “political and irrational act.”

Australia senator Fraser Anning sparks anger after blaming mosque attacks on 'Muslim immigration'

Anning was widely condemned for his statement blaming immigration for the attack. (AP file photo)
Arab News
LONDON: An Australia senator has sparked fury for blaming “Muslim immigration” for the terrorist attack that killed 49 people in mosques in New Zealand.
The attacks, which involved a white supremacist gunman, drew global condemnation. But Fraser Anning, a senator from Queensland, tweeted “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?”

In another statement he said: “As always, leftwing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today’s shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views, but this is all clichéd nonsense.
“The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand’s streets today is the immigration program, which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”
His statement was immediately condemned both in Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison described his comments as “disgusting.”
“Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian parliament.”
UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid accused the senator of stoking extremism.
“At a time for grieving and reflection, this Australian senator … fans the flames of violence and extremism.
“Australians will be utterly ashamed of this racist man. In no way does he represent our Australian friends,” Javid added.
Anning caused widespread offense last year when he used the term “final solution” in calling for a revival of a “White Australia” restrictive immigration policy.

 

