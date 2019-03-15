What We Are Reading Today: Truth in our Times by David E. McCraw

In his new book, Truth in Our Times: Inside the Fight for Press Freedom in the Age of Alternative Facts, David E. McCraw recounts his experiences as the top newsroom lawyer for the New York Times during the most turbulent era for journalism in generations.

“McCraw, the New York Times deputy general counsel, takes us behind the scenes of the venerable (or failing, depending on your perspective) New York Times,” said Preet Bharara in a review published in the daily.

A self-professed “raving moderate,” McCraw is in prime position to provide this backstage view as he draws equally on his experience as a writer and a lawyer. He excels at both, explaining legal issues in lay terms and unspooling the stories that propel the book, added Bharara.

“McCraw is rightly proud of his role in defending The Times in so many controversies. But there is also a whiff of helplessness in his telling about the degradation of truth and of people’s trust in the press, neither of which is really a matter of law or legal policy,” said Bharara.