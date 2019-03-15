You are here

﻿

CERAWeek Diary: Key takeaways from euphoric ‘Super Bowl’ of energy industry

The CERAWeek energy conference on March 13, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

CERAWeek Diary: Key takeaways from euphoric ‘Super Bowl’ of energy industry

Updated 7 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

It’s time to doff the Stetson, unhitch the boot spurs and stable the quarter horse for another year. CERAWeek by IHS Markit, the annual “Super Bowl” of the energy industry held in cowboy country in Houston, Texas, is over.
Houston is the capital of the US oil industry, and with US crude exports booming at all-time record levels, the mood was exuberant, even on occasion euphoric, at the five-day energy extravaganza. The number of attendees, at 5,300, was also a record for what has been called the “oil man’s Davos.” Here are some key takeaways.
1. The dynamic of the global oil industry has changed dramatically, even in the past 12 months. The renaissance of the US oil industry has made the country the biggest producer, and set it on course to rival Saudi Arabia as the biggest exporter. OPEC, led by the Kingdom, will have to rethink its long-term position, and maybe further institutionalize the relationship with Russia and other non-OPEC producers to counterbalance American dominance in oil.
2. The crisis in Venezuela has the potential to bring about fresh turbulence in oil. One of the most enthusiastic rounds of applause of the week came when energy experts from there — opponents of the Maduro regime — called for change and investment in the country’s energy industry, which is in chaotic condition. Venezuela has the biggest reserves in the world, and if it were to get back “online” it could add a new element to the global picture.
3. The US shale industry, centered around the Permian Basin, goes from strength to strength. Shale executives in Houston were in back-slapping, yee-hawing mood as they celebrated the success of their businesses. One panel was asked to consider what might go wrong for US shale, and was in unanimity that — barring a major disaster — the future was assured, at least for the next five years, thanks to the unique combination of technology, finance and “great rock.”
4. The threat of peak oil — supply and demand — has been shown to be a myth. The world is producing and consuming more oil than at any time in history, and that trend will continue despite the move toward electric vehicles. One statistic stood out: Only 18 percent of the world’s population has traveled in an airplane. The growing prosperity of Asia’s populations will change that. It is hard to imagine electric planes taking over the skies anytime soon.
5. Global demand for liquified natural gas is also booming. Some experts talked of a “surge” in LNG production — with the US shale industry again playing a major part — and demand in Asia is growing fast. Twenty years ago there were fewer than 10 LNG importers in the world. Today there are 49.
6. Pressure on the energy business to be more sustainable is formidable, and will increase. Virtually nobody at CERAWeek was a climate-change denier. Many sessions were devoted to renewable technology, with the increasing efficiency and affordability of solar power the favored path for many executives. The Middle East has obvious advantages in this respect and was frequently mentioned as a future leader of the solar industry — with the right strategy.
7. Mobility in all its forms is taking up an increasing amount of energy executives’ time. Electric vehicles, self-drive cars, ride-hailing IPOs are examples of the corporate frenzy surrounding mobility, and have obvious implications for the oil producers and urban developers. Even more of CERAWeek time was devoted to these issues this year.
8. Technology and energy are more intertwined than ever. CERAWeek expanded this year with the Innovation Agora, and it was an eye-catching exhibition of how high-tech can revolutionize energy production and usage. Saudi Aramco — at the cutting edge of many of the new-wave developments, was prominently on show.
9. Houston is a great place to stage an event. The city is manageable, the hotels are plentiful and affordable, the restaurants are fantastic — especially for any kind of beef dish — and the air connections to the rest of the US and the world are excellent. Davos, Switzerland, please take note.

  • Frank Kane is an award-winning business journalist based in Dubai. Twitter: @frankkanedubai
Topics: CERAWeek by IHS Market

Related

0
Business & Economy
CERAWeek Diary: Houston humor shows oil industry can be a barrel of laughs
Special 0
Business & Economy
CERAWeek Diary: Houston buzzing ahead of ‘oil man’s Davos’ — or was it the 16-hour flight?

CERAWeek Diary: Houston humor shows oil industry can be a barrel of laughs

Attendees at IHS Markit's CERAWeek conference watch the keynote address by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the George Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, US March 12, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 15 March 2019
Frank Kane
0

CERAWeek Diary: Houston humor shows oil industry can be a barrel of laughs

Updated 15 March 2019
Frank Kane
0

You don’t usually associate the oil industry with humor, but a few days at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit forum in Houston will change your mind. Beneath all the talk of pipelines, polymers and energy policy, there is a layer of levity that, much like the substance itself, can be sweet, light and crude.

I’ll leave that last category for another time, but as a sample of the subtle comedy that underlays the proceedings in Texas, here are a few of the best moments from five days of energy entertainment.

William Clay Ford, chairman of the car company and great-grandson of the man who revolutionized the motor industry over a century ago, was talking about the need to satisfy your customers, before he reflected: “But if my great grandfather had consulted people about what they wanted back then, most of them would have asked for a faster horse.”

He will also be in trouble when he gets home, as he revealed to the audience in the Americas ballroom that he had a secret fleet of high-performance Mustangs that he liked to drive from time to time, but he had to keep them in different locations so Mrs. Ford would not find out about his extravagance.

Rick Perry, the US energy secretary, has an engaging informal Texan style that went down well at the press conference that followed his keynote address. He swapped jokes with a Russian journalist who asked him a serious question about the possibility of applying stricter sanctions against Russia because of its support of the Maduro regime in Venezuela, revealing that he had enjoyed a barbecue in St. Petersburg on a recent trip to the country.

This is almost blasphemous for a man from the Lone Star State, which prides itself on the best barbecues in the world. “Intellectual property theft,” he quipped.

Perry also came up with maybe the best line of the whole event, in relation to his willingness to talk seriously to the Democrat opposition about environmental policy. “I’m always ready to talk. Just because we disagree, you don’t have to be disagreeable.” Somebody should tell the president.

Talking of Mr. Trump, the secretary-general of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo, had a subtly deadpan response to a question about the effect the president’s tweets had on the oil price. “We welcome the president joining the dialogue, after all he is a major producer,” he replied.

Suhail Al-Mazrouei, the UAE energy minister, also had a good line in impromptu anecdote about the price of crude. He was appointed minister when the oil price was above $100 per barrel, but pretty soon after it crashed all the way down to $30. “Some people in Abu Dhabi said that maybe if we change the minister the price would go back up,” he joked.

The smugly self-confident executives from the US shale industry were also very amusing, though I doubt they realized it. They have taken to referring to the prodigious increase in crude output from the Permian Basin and other reservoirs as the “shale gale,” and explained the basic commercial premise of their business as “converting land into cash flow.” The one essential ingredient of their industry, one said, was “great rock”, meaning good geological assets but open to misinterpretation.

My personal favorite moment of the week was the sight that greeted me one morning as I came down the escalators of power to the main entrance of the event at the Hilton Americas, to be greeted by group of protesters dressed as Star Wars soldiers and Grim Reapers, complaining about the damage fracking was doing to the Texan countryside. “Our future needs to be green,” read one banner.

One of the Houston cops who good-naturedly ushered them away from the hotel muttered: “You all look pretty green already to me.”

Frank Kane is an award-winning business journalist based in Dubai. Twitter: @frankkanedubai

Topics: ceraweek

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
CERAWeek Diary: Pompeo pushes CV with hymn of praise to America’s ‘new age of discovery’
Special 0
Business & Economy
CERAWeek Diary: Across the bridge, a real piece of Saudi tech in Houston fantasy land

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Truth in our Times by David E. McCraw
0
Afghan government delegation heads north to defuse tension with regional leader
0
Peshawar through to 3rd successive PSL final
0
Australia senator Fraser Anning sparks anger after blaming mosque attacks on 'Muslim immigration'
0
Pakistan wants peaceful coexistence with neighbors, says Imran Khan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.