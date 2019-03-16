You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi flyadeal delays Boeing order
﻿

Saudi flyadeal delays Boeing order

Budegt carrier Flyadeal started flights in 2017. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi flyadeal delays Boeing order

  • Flyadeal will wait until investigations into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are completed before deciding whether to proceed with a signed order for 30 of the jets
  • $5.9bn deal on hold after budget airline says it will wait on ndings of Ethiopian crash inquiry
Updated 16 March 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal will wait until investigations into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are completed before deciding whether to proceed with a signed order for 30 of the jets, its CEO said on Friday.
The 737 MAX has been banned from flying in most countries after an Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday that killed all 157 people on board. This was a second deadly incident involving the relatively new Boeing model in five months. In October, a Lion Air jet crashed in Indonesia killing all 189 people on board.
“We’re in a hold for the moment. We are monitoring and in constant contact with Boeing and will wait for the outcomes to be known before moving forward,” CEO Con Korfiatis told Reuters by phone.
Flyadeal ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s last December with purchasing options for 20 more in a deal that Boeing said was worth $5.9 billion at list prices.

 

The budget carrier, which started flights in 2017 and is owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), chose the MAX jet over Airbus’ narrowbody A320neo.
The US on Wednesday joined most countries in grounding the 737 MAX over safety fears. Acting Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) administrator Daniel Elwell has said he does not know how long the US grounding will last. 
Saudi Arabia has not said whether it has grounded the aircraft. It has been grounded in neighboring United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Emirati carrier flydubai this week said the 737 MAX remained integral to its future strategy and that it valued its long-standing relationship with Boeing.
Flydubai is one of the largest MAX customers having ordered 250 of the new model narrowbody jets since 2013. It currently has 13 MAX aircraft in its fleet.

FASTFACTS

Flyadeal ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s last December with purchasing options for 20 more in a deal that Boeing said was worth $5.9 billion at list prices.

Related

0
Corporate News
flyadeal welcomes Al-Theeb to initial A320 fleet
0
Corporate News
flyadeal celebrates launch of new Dammam flights

US oil retreats from 2019 high as production soars

An oil rig drilling in shale in North Dakota. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2019
Reuters
0

US oil retreats from 2019 high as production soars

  • Market is awaiting the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting for signs of future demand
Updated 15 March 2019
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: US crude futures briefly hit a 2019 high on Friday but retreated along with benchmark Brent oil as worries about the global economy and robust US production put a brake on prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were down 12 cents at $58.49 per barrel at 12:08 p.m. EDT (16:08 GMT), having hit their highest so far this year at $58.95.

Brent crude futures were at $66.85 per barrel, down 38 cents from their last settlement, and below their 2019 peak of $68.14 reached on Thursday.

US crude was on track to end the week 3.2 percent higher, and Brent was up 1.7 percent.

“The market is taking a pause as it tries to digest mixed reports that give us different ideas of future supply and demand,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group in Chicago. “The OPEC+ meeting could give us a little direction,” he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing countries, including Russia, who form OPEC+, agreed last year to cut production, partly in response to increased US shale output.

OPEC+ ministers will meet on April 17-18 to decide production policy.

“If OPEC+ decide to extend (cuts), we expect that inventories will continue to draw through at least Q3,” US investment bank Jefferies said.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that the market could show a modest surplus in the first quarter of 2019 before flipping into a deficit in the second quarter by about 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd).

It said a comfortable supply cushion by OPEC could prevent any price rally in case of possible disruptions and that non-OPEC oil output growth led by the United States should ensure demand is met.

Oil price gains have been limited by concerns that an economic slowdown that has gripped large parts of Asia and Europe will dent growth in fuel demand. However, oil consumption has held up so far.

Crude oil use in China, the world’s biggest importer, in the first two months of 2019 rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier to a record 12.68 million bpd, official data showed this week.

Goldman Sachs said growth in global demand for crude in January was “nearly 2.0 million barrels per day, with strength visible in both emerging markets and developed economies.”

Topics: Oil US

Related

0
Business & Economy
US shale groups lock in revenues as output nears Saudi and Russian levels
0
Business & Economy
Major oil producers to consider cuts after price slide

Latest updates

Were Facebook and Twitter partners in the Christchurch massacre?
0
Imam of attacked New Zealand mosque says 'we still love this country'
0
Lawyer: German journalist detained in Venezuela set free
0
Motorbikes and boards kick Saudi Arabia's Sharqiah Season off with a vroom
0
Extremist Brenton Tarrant appears in New Zealand court charged in mosques terror attack, enters no plea
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.