Saudi Arabia affirms economic role for women

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia affirmed its belief that women are an important component of the power of society and are of paramount importance in the creation of a vibrant economy.
Under Vision 2030 the country will continue to invest in women’s energies and develop their talents by offering appropriate opportunities to build their future and contribute to society’s development.
This came in a speech delivered by the secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Hala Al-Tuwaijri, at a high-level meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the UN in New York.
Al-Tuwaijri said that in the course of discussions that focused on social protection systems, access to public services, sustainable infrastructure and the empowerment of women, the Kingdom’s delegation would highlight its achievements in this field.
Vision 2030 and its programs reflect the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership to ensure the welfare of future of generations by “upgrading the efficiency of institutions to achieve ... a vibrant society, a prosperous economy and an ambitious homeland.”
She highlighted the Kingdom’s initiatives to strengthen the role of women, through 36 strategic goals, supporting women’s empowerment and ensuring their access to services through the building of supportive infrastructure.
Al-Tuwaijri explained that the social protection system in the Kingdom includes a number of programs for the labor market, social insurance programs and social safety net programs. Saudi Arabia is keen to provide equal social protection for its citizens, and education and health services that are equally available to all.
The Kingdom seeks to promote the economic status of women by working to eliminate barriers facing them in the labor market, and through its endorsement of UN conventions and protocols in supporting of women’s rights.
