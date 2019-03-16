Over 200 chess players from 17 countries taking part in Saudi chess tournament

HAIL: The first Hail International Rapid Chess Championship, organized by the Saudi Chess Federation and the Hail Chamber of Commerce and Industry, started Friday under the patronage of Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz.
More than 200 local and international chess players from 17 countries are participating in the four-day tournament.
The governor of Hail said the event was the outcome of government efforts to engage all provinces.
“The Kingdom is making great strides in organizing various international events with participation from around the world, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is continuously pushing the country forward to occupy a distinguished position in every international sphere. We aspire for the success of these opportunities and hope that they all contribute to Hail’s success.”
The tournament will be played in nine rounds according to the Swiss System, whereby players are never eliminated but are instead paired in every round against someone with the same or similar number of points in the tournament. The winner is the player who earns the most points by the end of the tournament.
Abdullah bin Marzouq Al-Adim, vice chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers and chairman of the Hail Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the idea for the championship was suggested by a Hail local. He added that more than 14 international champions, including some from Hail, were taking part. “The participation of local champions is in itself a gain for the province. The Hail International Rapid Chess Championship was adopted by the World Chess Federation (FIDE) to occupy a place in the international calendar.”
He thanked the governor for his support.
The tournament is open to men and women, with a total cash prize of $40,000, according to information posted on the World Chess Federation website.
