You are here

  • Home
  • Royal household split: Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
﻿

Royal household split: Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. (AP)
Updated 16 March 2019
Reuters
0

Royal household split: Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

  • British newspapers have reported since the end of last year that there had been a rift between the two couples
Updated 16 March 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan are to set up their own household, breaking away from the joint operation they shared with the Harry’s elder brother William and his wife Kate, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
Harry and Meghan, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have shared staff with William and Kate since their marriage in May last year. Queen Elizabeth has now agreed to allow them to set up a new base at Buckingham Palace this Spring.
“The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting the Duchess since the engagement of Their Royal Highnesses in November 2017,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
“This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”
British newspapers have reported since the end of last year that there had been a rift between the two couples, although there has been no public indication of any feud. Earlier this week, the foursome appeared on good terms when they appeared together at a Commonwealth Day service in London.
The change comes as former US actress Meghan is due to give birth to her first child with the queen’s grandson this Spring. The couple are also in the process of moving from a cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live, to a new home on the royal family’s Windsor Estate.
After their dazzling wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, the couple held the evening reception at Frogmore House, part of a royal family residence since the 18th century. Their new home, Frogmore Cottage, is on the grounds of the estate.

Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Related

0
Middle-East
Harry and Meghan meet horses that heal in Morocco
0
Fashion
‘Style muse’: Meghan’s rise to a royal fashionista

Italian magistrates investigate mysterious death of “bunga bunga” model

Italian newspapers reported that she was writing a book about her experiences and that the magistrates had obtained a copy of the manuscript following her death. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2019
Reuters
0

Italian magistrates investigate mysterious death of “bunga bunga” model

  • Fadil testified at the 2012 trial of Berlusconi, who was accused of paying for sex with an underage prostitute
Updated 16 March 2019
Reuters
0

MILAN: Italian magistrates said on Friday they had opened an investigation into possible murder after the mysterious death of a Moroccan model who was a regular guest at former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s “bunga bunga” parties.
Imane Fadil, 33, died on March 1 a month after being admitted to a Milan hospital with severe stomach pains. At the time she told friends and her lawyer that she had been poisoned.
Her death was only reported on Friday.
“The doctors have not identified with any certainty any pathology which can explain the death,” Milan chief prosecutor Francesco Greco told Reuters, adding that there were “several anomalies” in Fadil’s medical records.
Fadil testified at the 2012 trial of Berlusconi, who was accused of paying for sex with an underage prostitute.
She told the court one of the parties at the media magnate’s home involved young women, sometimes in pairs, wearing nun’s costumes and stripping off while performing raunchy pole dances.
“They started to dance like the nuns of the film ‘Sister Act’, and then they took off their clothes,” she said. At another party, a woman in her underwear stripped for Berlusconi wearing a mask with the face of footballer Ronaldinho, she said.
Berlusconi was initially convicted in the case but ultimately acquitted after a judge ruled he could not have known the underage prostitute was in fact a minor.
However, magistrates subsequently laid new charges against Berlusconi and other defendants, accusing them of bribing some of the women who attended the parties to keep them from telling the truth at the initial trial.
They have denied the accusations.
Fadil was never accused of taking bribes. Italian newspapers reported that she was writing a book about her experiences and that the magistrates had obtained a copy of the manuscript following her death.

Topics: silvio berlusconi Imane Fadil

Related

0
World
Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in Italy
0 photos
Offbeat
Moroccan climber inspires girls to conquer fears

Latest updates

Yellow vest ‘ultimatum’ rally turns violent in Paris
0
Naseer Shamma concert rescheduled
0
For Syrians, 8 years of war leaves stories of loss and hope
0
Royal household split: Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
0
Were Facebook and Twitter partners in the Christchurch massacre?
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.