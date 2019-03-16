You are here

Maduro creates military unit to protect public service installations

Handout photo released by the Venezuelan Presidency's press office showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) during a meeting with military commanders in the framework of the planning of "Civic Military Exercises" to take place in the weekend, at Miraflores Presidential palace in Caracas, on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 16 March 2019
AFP
  • The socialist leader accused the opposition of concocting a plan “to accompany the blackout with general violence,” claiming it was neutralized
Updated 16 March 2019
AFP
CARACAS: Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro created a military unit on Friday charged with protecting basic installations and services such as electricity and water just over a week after the country was hit with a massive blackout.
Maduro blamed that on a cyberattack directed by the United States but critics say the government was at fault for failing to maintain infrastructure.
Speaking on television and radio, Maduro said the “Command for the Defense of Basic Strategic Services” would be tasked with ensuring “security, operability and maintenance.”
Its officers would be responsible for guaranteeing both “physical and cybernetic” security of infrastructure and maintenance of equipment.
Maduro repeated his claim that the blackout, which lasted almost a week, was due to “successive attacks” against the country’s major hydroelectric facility at Guri in Bolivar state, “directed” by US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton.
The blackout hit on March 7 and paralyzed the entire country.
The government announced on Tuesday that power was back on in practically the whole country but western regions still reported cuts.
The socialist leader accused the opposition of concocting a plan “to accompany the blackout with general violence,” claiming it was neutralized.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido launched a challenge to Maduro’s leadership in January by declaring himself acting president.
He has since been recognized by more than 50 countries, led by the US.
He said the blackout was caused by burning vegetation that damaged equipment.
Maduro accused him of “sabotage,” although experts doubt that version of events.
Venezuela has been in recession for more than four years and is suffering from an economic crisis.
An estimated 2.7 million people have left the country as poverty soared leaving shortages of food and medicines.

Topics: President Nicolas Maduro Venezuela crisis

Yellow vest ‘ultimatum’ rally turns violent in Paris

A protester wearing a yellow vest stands on the Champs Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 9, 2019. (File/Reuters)
Updated 14 min 33 sec ago
AFP
  • A large crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees avenue for the 18th straight week of anti-government protests
  • Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters
Updated 14 min 33 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: After weeks of declining participation, France’s “yellow vest” protest movement attempted to rebound on Saturday with a major rally in Paris which quickly turned violent.
A large crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees avenue for the 18th straight week of anti-government protests which initially rocked President Emmanuel Macron’s administration, forcing him to adopt more anti-poverty measures, but had appeared to fizzle in recent weeks.
Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters who erected barricades near the Champs-Elysees in scenes reminiscent of some of the most tense “yellow vest” rallies.
Saturday’s attempted reboot coincides with the end of two months of public debates called by Macron to take the heat out of the protests, which repeatedly ended in rioting in December and January.
The level of participation will be seen as a bellwether of support for the movement, which began in November over fuel tax hikes but quickly ballooned into an anti-Macron revolt.
Last week, only around 28,000 people demonstrated nationwide, according to the authorities, a tenth of the numbers that turned out for the inaugural protest on November 17.
The organizers of Saturday’s protest presented it as an “ultimatum” to Macron, prompting fears of a return to the violence that characterised earlier rallies.
Over 5,000 police were deployed.
A large security cordon had been thrown up around the Champs-Elysees, where the Arc de Triomphe war memorial was sacked and stores looted and vandalized by protesters on December 1 in images that caused shock worldwide.
In December, Macron attempted to stopper the movement by pledging 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) in tax cuts and benefits for the low paid and pensioners.
He also launched a “grand national debate” on the Internet and town hall meetings to gather opinions on how the country could be reformed.
Laurent Casanova, an engineer who was among the protesters, told AFP he had come to mark the end of the consultations.
“We have been patient but now we want results,” he said.
The protest is one of several planned in Paris on Saturday, where French climate campaigners are also planning a “March of The Century.”

Topics: France yellow vest

