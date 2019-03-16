Naseer Shamma concert rescheduled

Oud player Naseer Shamma was scheduled to perform as part of Sharqiah Season on Friday night in Al-Ahsa, but due to unforeseen circumstances the concert was rescheduled for Saturday night in Dhahran at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) instead.

Shamma is a world-famous Iraqi musician and composer, as well as a UNESCO artist and ambassador for peace. This concert will mark the first time he performs in Saudi Arabia.

The concert should have been held at the Ibrahim Palace in Hofuf on Friday night, but the audience was informed that the concert would no longer be taking place as planned roughly half an hour after it was supposed to start.

In a Twitter statement, Ithra apologized to concertgoers. It informed users that the cancellation had been due to circumstances entirely out of its control, and said it would be offering free transportation to those in Al-Ahsa in order to enable them to attend the new concert, with full refunds to those who would be unable to make it. While tickets are no longer available for purchase, all existing tickets will be eligible for use in the rescheduled performance, scheduled for 8pm at Ithra.

Shamma's concert is one of 83 events planned for Sharqiah Season, one of 11 seasons planned by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage. The Saudi Seasons project, a collaboration between SCTH, the General Entertainment Authority, the General Sports Authority and the General Culture Authority, was created in line with Vision 2030's goal of improving the quality of life in Saudi Arabia.