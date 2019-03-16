You are here

  • Home
  • Naseer Shamma concert rescheduled
﻿

Naseer Shamma concert rescheduled

Shamma is a world-famous Iraqi musician and composer. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 March 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Naseer Shamma concert rescheduled

  • The famous oud player is scheduled to perform his first concert in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
  • Ithra apologized to concertgoers for the inconvenience and promised to make it up to those who were disappointed by the cancellation
Updated 16 March 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Oud player Naseer Shamma was scheduled to perform as part of Sharqiah Season on Friday night in Al-Ahsa, but due to unforeseen circumstances the concert was rescheduled for Saturday night in Dhahran at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) instead.

Shamma is a world-famous Iraqi musician and composer, as well as a UNESCO artist and ambassador for peace. This concert will mark the first time he performs in Saudi Arabia.

The concert should have been held at the Ibrahim Palace in Hofuf on Friday night, but the audience was informed that the concert would no longer be taking place as planned roughly half an hour after it was supposed to start.

In a Twitter statement, Ithra apologized to concertgoers. It informed users that the cancellation had been due to circumstances entirely out of its control, and said it would be offering free transportation to those in Al-Ahsa in order to enable them to attend the new concert, with full refunds to those who would be unable to make it. While tickets are no longer available for purchase, all existing tickets will be eligible for use in the rescheduled performance, scheduled for 8pm at Ithra.

Shamma's concert is one of 83 events planned for Sharqiah Season, one of 11 seasons planned by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage. The Saudi Seasons project, a collaboration between SCTH, the General Entertainment Authority, the General Sports Authority and the General Culture Authority, was created in line with Vision 2030's goal of improving the quality of life in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Saudi Arabia Sharqiah Season

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Motorbikes and boards kick Saudi Arabia’s Sharqiah Season off with a vroom
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Sharqiah Season kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Set for Netflix, ‘Delhi Crime’ is engrossing and gut-wrenching

A still from Richie Mehta’s ‘Delhi Crime’. Image supplied
Updated 16 March 2019
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 
0

Set for Netflix, ‘Delhi Crime’ is engrossing and gut-wrenching

Updated 16 March 2019
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 
0

CHENNAI: Given the tendency of Indian cinema to go overboard with graphic depictions of violence, Indo-Canadian moviemaker Richie Mehta’s “Delhi Crime” — which premiered at Sundance Festival last January, and will start streaming on Netflix March 22 — is subtle and controlled.

In the seven-episode series, based on true events, a young medical student and her boyfriend board a bus after seeing a movie. Six men, including the driver, get into a slanging match with them, leading to a physical assault and a rape.

The men then throw the couple out of the moving bus, where they are found. The injuries to the girl are grievous, whilst the boy escapes with superficial lacerations. The news spreads across the world, and shocks India.

Angry demonstrations force an understaffed police department to act. Shefali Shah, as Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi, arrests the six men across six days, and they are sentenced to hang.

These are hardly spoilers — the events the series is based on are well known. But that should not put people off: “Delhi Crime” is masterly in how it has been helmed. Scenes are intercut seamlessly to show different, convergent storylines, and Mehta keeps the narrative alive with a narrow focus and fast pace on a dispersed team working in an unimaginably over-populated city.

Shah steals the show. A calm and composed performance, she pushes the rest of the cast, and deals with the competing issues Chaturvedi faces, from political interference to a daughter intent on migrating to Canada, away from predatory men, with panache.

But, despite intelligent editing and innovative scripting, “Delhi Crime” need not have stretched to seven episodes. It makes sense, conceptually, given the number of suspects and victims, but in practice, drags the series out further than was necessary.

Topics: Netflix India Delhi Crime

Latest updates

Stricken New Zealanders reach out to Muslims after shooting
0
Iraq begins exhuming mass Yazidi grave left by Daesh
0
Bahrain minister slams political monopoly on sports channels for blocking Arabs from watching football
0
At least six Pakistanis among New Zealand terror attack victims
0
Set for Netflix, ‘Delhi Crime’ is engrossing and gut-wrenching
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.