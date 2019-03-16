Georgia Fowler models for Anwar Hadid’s jewelry line

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model and entrepreneur Anwar Hadid, brother to models Gigi and Bella, has just released his own accessories line and called in Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler to star in the artsy campaign shoot.

The New Zealand-born model features in the black-and-white photographs wearing various pieces of jewelry from the line, called Martyre.

Founded by Hadid and rapper Yoni Laham, “the brand is committed to exploring new concepts in jewelry while upholding tradition collaborating with the most skillful artisans in Los Angeles to create timeless pieces for men and women,” according to the website.

“It’s our mission to restore the substance and symbolism of jewelry, whether it’s worn as a decoration of accomplishment or pledge of love, we find that jewelry holds a personal meaning to us all, communicating the values that we hold,” the founders added on the website.

The line features minimalist necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings in .925 silver. Some pieces boast engraved slogans, including “Every sinner dies a saint” and “Pray for us.” The collection is also set to include a fine jewelry line, with round-cut diamonds, elaborate metal work and 14k gold and rose gold options on request.

Hadid took to Instagram last week to celebrate the launch.

“Me and my guys have been working on this for the past two years trying to create the platform to create things for you (guys) to have in your real lives, jewelry is something you can cop and have for the rest of your life, so much more to come and we are (going to) make sure there’s a way for all people to be a part of this,” he wrote.

Hadid features alongside Fowler in the campaign snaps, which were shot by photographer Kevin Ohana in Los Angeles.

Fowler, 26, who was discovered when she was just 12-years-old, had her big break in 2012 when she walked in a Chanel show in Versailles. She went on to make international runway appearances for the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Armani, Phillip Plein and Elie Saab, among a raft of other major players in the global fashion industry.

Fowler has also appeared in the hallowed pages of Vogue Italia, Vogue France, Vogue Mexico, Elle magazine and various other fashion publications around the world.

Her success as a model isn’t her only claim to fame, however. In fact, Fowler is the youngest daughter of Australian golfer Peter Fowler and appeared in the music video for Kygo and Selena Gomez’s “It Ain’t Me” in 2017.