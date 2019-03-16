You are here

Georgia Fowler models for Anwar Hadid’s jewelry line

Georgia Fowler has landed magazine covers across the world. AFP
DUBAI: US-Palestinian model and entrepreneur Anwar Hadid, brother to models Gigi and Bella, has just released his own accessories line and called in Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler to star in the artsy campaign shoot.

The New Zealand-born model features in the black-and-white photographs wearing various pieces of jewelry from the line, called Martyre.

Founded by Hadid and rapper Yoni Laham, “the brand is committed to exploring new concepts in jewelry while upholding tradition collaborating with the most skillful artisans in Los Angeles to create timeless pieces for men and women,” according to the website.

“It’s our mission to restore the substance and symbolism of jewelry, whether it’s worn as a decoration of accomplishment or pledge of love, we find that jewelry holds a personal meaning to us all, communicating the values that we hold,” the founders added on the website.

The line features minimalist necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings in .925 silver. Some pieces boast engraved slogans, including “Every sinner dies a saint” and “Pray for us.” The collection is also set to include a fine jewelry line, with round-cut diamonds, elaborate metal work and 14k gold and rose gold options on request. 

Hadid took to Instagram last week to celebrate the launch.

“Me and my guys have been working on this for the past two years trying to create the platform to create things for you (guys) to have in your real lives, jewelry is something you can cop and have for the rest of your life, so much more to come and we are (going to) make sure there’s a way for all people to be a part of this,” he wrote.

Hadid features alongside Fowler in the campaign snaps, which were shot by photographer Kevin Ohana in Los Angeles.

Fowler, 26, who was discovered when she was just 12-years-old, had her big break in 2012 when she walked in a Chanel show in Versailles. She went on to make international runway appearances for the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Armani, Phillip Plein and Elie Saab, among a raft of other major players in the global fashion industry.

Fowler has also appeared in the hallowed pages of Vogue Italia, Vogue France, Vogue Mexico, Elle magazine and various other fashion publications around the world.

Her success as a model isn’t her only claim to fame, however. In fact, Fowler is the youngest daughter of Australian golfer Peter Fowler and appeared in the music video for Kygo and Selena Gomez’s “It Ain’t Me” in 2017.

Topics: Anwar Hadid Georgia Fowler

Oud player Naseer Shamma was scheduled to perform as part of Sharqiah Season on Friday night in Al-Ahsa, but due to unforeseen circumstances the concert was rescheduled for Saturday night in Dhahran at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) instead.

Shamma is a world-famous Iraqi musician and composer, as well as a UNESCO artist and ambassador for peace. This concert will mark the first time he performs in Saudi Arabia.

The concert should have been held at the Ibrahim Palace in Hofuf on Friday night, but the audience was informed that the concert would no longer be taking place as planned roughly half an hour after it was supposed to start.

In a Twitter statement, Ithra apologized to concertgoers. It informed users that the cancellation had been due to circumstances entirely out of its control, and said it would be offering free transportation to those in Al-Ahsa in order to enable them to attend the new concert, with full refunds to those who would be unable to make it. While tickets are no longer available for purchase, all existing tickets will be eligible for use in the rescheduled performance, scheduled for 8pm at Ithra.

Shamma's concert is one of 83 events planned for Sharqiah Season, one of 11 seasons planned by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage. The Saudi Seasons project, a collaboration between SCTH, the General Entertainment Authority, the General Sports Authority and the General Culture Authority, was created in line with Vision 2030's goal of improving the quality of life in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Saudi Arabia Sharqiah Season

