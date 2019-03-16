You are here

  • Home
  • Russia slams ‘hypocrisy’ of new Western sanctions
﻿

Russia slams ‘hypocrisy’ of new Western sanctions

The US, together with the European Union and Canada, on March 15, 2019, slapped new sanctions on more than a dozen Russian officials and businesses in response to the country’s “continued aggression in Ukraine.” (File/AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
0

Russia slams ‘hypocrisy’ of new Western sanctions

  • The US sanctions freeze all property and interests in property belonging to the designated individuals and entities
  • Sanctions were imposed in response to Moscow’s “continued aggression in Ukraine”
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
0

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday slammed the “hypocrisy” of new Western sanctions against its officials over their role in a naval confrontation with Ukraine last year, and vowed to respond to the “unfriendly” move.
The United States, Canada and the European Union Friday slapped new sanctions on more than a dozen Russian officials and businesses in response to Moscow’s “continued aggression in Ukraine.”
“The pretext for including our countrymen in the illegitimate sanctions list of the EU astounds with hypocrisy and cynicism,” the Russian foreign ministry said.
In a previous statement late on Friday, it said Russia “will not leave the unfriendly act of the EU without a response” and accused Brussels of siding with Kiev on the eve of its presidential election due on March 31.
“It cannot be ignored that the decision came not long before the presidential election in Ukraine,” it said.
It also accused Washington and Ottawa of “Russophobia” and said the sanctions will “not lead to the results the US and Canada want.”
A US Treasury statement Friday said six Russian officials, six defense firms and two energy and construction firms had been targeted, either over the seizure of Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Straight last November, or for their activities in Russian-annexed Crimea or separatist eastern Ukraine.
The US sanctions freeze all property and interests in property belonging to the designated individuals and entities, and prohibit US persons from transacting with them.
Four of the individuals are border guard or coast guard officials, singled out for their role in a November 25, 2018 naval confrontation, in which Russian ships fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels in the narrow Kerch Strait the two countries share.
The four were targeted jointly with the EU and Canada according to the State Department.
Twenty-four Ukrainian crew members were detained in the naval incident.
In the statement on Saturday, Russia said its border guards were “bravely fulfilling their duty to defend the state borders of our country” and that the confrontation was the result of a “provocation” by the Ukrainian side.
It said Moscow was acting “within the norms of international law” in arresting the Ukrainians.
Russia has said the sailors will go on trial for violating its maritime borders. They face up to six years in prison for illegally crossing Russian borders, lawyers have said.

Topics: Russia

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey, Russia eye closer coordination on Syria
Special 0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Russia should take long view on oil agreement, says IEA chief

Yellow vest ‘ultimatum’ rally turns violent in Paris

A protester wearing a yellow vest stands on the Champs Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 9, 2019. (File/Reuters)
Updated 16 March 2019
AFP
0

Yellow vest ‘ultimatum’ rally turns violent in Paris

  • A large crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees avenue for the 18th straight week of anti-government protests
  • Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters
Updated 16 March 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: After weeks of declining participation, France’s “yellow vest” protest movement attempted to rebound on Saturday with a major rally in Paris which quickly turned violent.
A large crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees avenue for the 18th straight week of anti-government protests which initially rocked President Emmanuel Macron’s administration, forcing him to adopt more anti-poverty measures, but had appeared to fizzle in recent weeks.
Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters who erected barricades near the Champs-Elysees in scenes reminiscent of some of the most tense “yellow vest” rallies.
Saturday’s attempted reboot coincides with the end of two months of public debates called by Macron to take the heat out of the protests, which repeatedly ended in rioting in December and January.
The level of participation will be seen as a bellwether of support for the movement, which began in November over fuel tax hikes but quickly ballooned into an anti-Macron revolt.
Last week, only around 28,000 people demonstrated nationwide, according to the authorities, a tenth of the numbers that turned out for the inaugural protest on November 17.
The organizers of Saturday’s protest presented it as an “ultimatum” to Macron, prompting fears of a return to the violence that characterised earlier rallies.
Over 5,000 police were deployed.
A large security cordon had been thrown up around the Champs-Elysees, where the Arc de Triomphe war memorial was sacked and stores looted and vandalized by protesters on December 1 in images that caused shock worldwide.
In December, Macron attempted to stopper the movement by pledging 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) in tax cuts and benefits for the low paid and pensioners.
He also launched a “grand national debate” on the Internet and town hall meetings to gather opinions on how the country could be reformed.
Laurent Casanova, an engineer who was among the protesters, told AFP he had come to mark the end of the consultations.
“We have been patient but now we want results,” he said.
The protest is one of several planned in Paris on Saturday, where French climate campaigners are also planning a “March of The Century.”

Topics: France yellow vest

Related

0
Business & Economy
France unveils plan to tax Internet giants
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi embassy in France calls on citizens to take utmost caution during storm in Paris

Latest updates

Russia slams ‘hypocrisy’ of new Western sanctions
0
Georgia Fowler models for Anwar Hadid’s jewelry line
0
Saudi injured in New Zealand terror attack in recovery 
0
Daesh clings on in face of Kurd-led assault in Syria
0
Yellow vest ‘ultimatum’ rally turns violent in Paris
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.