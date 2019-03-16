At least six Pakistanis among New Zealand terror attack victims

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan's foreign minister says at least six Pakistanis were killed in the New Zealand mosque shootings.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi says authorities in Christchurch, where the shootings took place, are trying to determine whether three other Pakistanis who have been missing since Friday's attack were among the fatalities.
He said Saturday that the six confirmed dead include 48-year-old Naeem Rashid and his 21-year-old son, Talha Naeem.
Naeem migrated to New Zealand with his family in 2009 and was a teacher.
A total of at least 49 people were killed on the attacks on two mosques.
