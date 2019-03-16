You are here

At least six Pakistanis among New Zealand terror attack victims

Relatives and neighbors pray for Pakistani citizens Rashid Naeem, and his son Talha Naeem, who were reportedly killed in the Christchurch mosque shooting, at their native home in Abbottabad, Pakistan, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP)
Relatives and neighbors gather at the native home of Pakistani citizens Rashid Naeem, and his son Talha Naeem, who were reportedly killed in the Christchurch mosque shooting, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP)
Relatives talk to Nadeem Rashid, second left, bother of Pakistani citizen Rashid Naeem, who was reportedly killed along with his son Talha Naeem in the Christchurch mosque shooting, at their home in Abbottabad, Pakistan, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP)
AP
AP
CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan's foreign minister says at least six Pakistanis were killed in the New Zealand mosque shootings.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi says authorities in Christchurch, where the shootings took place, are trying to determine whether three other Pakistanis who have been missing since Friday's attack were among the fatalities.
He said Saturday that the six confirmed dead include 48-year-old Naeem Rashid and his 21-year-old son, Talha Naeem.
Naeem migrated to New Zealand with his family in 2009 and was a teacher.
A total of at least 49 people were killed on the attacks on two mosques.

Russia slams ‘hypocrisy’ of new Western sanctions

The US, together with the European Union and Canada, on March 15, 2019, slapped new sanctions on more than a dozen Russian officials and businesses in response to the country’s “continued aggression in Ukraine.” (File/AFP)
AFP
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday slammed the “hypocrisy” of new Western sanctions against its officials over their role in a naval confrontation with Ukraine last year, and vowed to respond to the “unfriendly” move.
The United States, Canada and the European Union Friday slapped new sanctions on more than a dozen Russian officials and businesses in response to Moscow’s “continued aggression in Ukraine.”
“The pretext for including our countrymen in the illegitimate sanctions list of the EU astounds with hypocrisy and cynicism,” the Russian foreign ministry said.
In a previous statement late on Friday, it said Russia “will not leave the unfriendly act of the EU without a response” and accused Brussels of siding with Kiev on the eve of its presidential election due on March 31.
“It cannot be ignored that the decision came not long before the presidential election in Ukraine,” it said.
It also accused Washington and Ottawa of “Russophobia” and said the sanctions will “not lead to the results the US and Canada want.”
A US Treasury statement Friday said six Russian officials, six defense firms and two energy and construction firms had been targeted, either over the seizure of Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Straight last November, or for their activities in Russian-annexed Crimea or separatist eastern Ukraine.
The US sanctions freeze all property and interests in property belonging to the designated individuals and entities, and prohibit US persons from transacting with them.
Four of the individuals are border guard or coast guard officials, singled out for their role in a November 25, 2018 naval confrontation, in which Russian ships fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels in the narrow Kerch Strait the two countries share.
The four were targeted jointly with the EU and Canada according to the State Department.
Twenty-four Ukrainian crew members were detained in the naval incident.
In the statement on Saturday, Russia said its border guards were “bravely fulfilling their duty to defend the state borders of our country” and that the confrontation was the result of a “provocation” by the Ukrainian side.
It said Moscow was acting “within the norms of international law” in arresting the Ukrainians.
Russia has said the sailors will go on trial for violating its maritime borders. They face up to six years in prison for illegally crossing Russian borders, lawyers have said.

